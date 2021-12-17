IMSS: Sport, the best preventive medicine (1)

To the memory of my compadre Gildardo Gayosso Morán. A fraternal hug to the whole family. Rest in peace.

In the broad field of education, as we have already pointed out on other occasions, there are various socio-affective aspects that define in multiple ways the level of development that each individual reaches according to their development and environment. The artistic, sports and cultural activities, are some of them.

By innate device, our energies drive us to act in certain ways and the body coordinates them automatically. Even without intending to, the reactions to a stimulus are grace that even the most inhibited is surprised to be able to exercise them, hence, singing, dancing, laughing and playing are psychic and bodily manifestations from which no human being is exempt. However, in basic education school programs, the practical activities in charge of coordinating these manifestations are not given due importance. The Physical education Mainly, for example, it is one of those that teachers and even students relegate like other academic areas. And this being an essential aspect within the range of school activities, it does not seem to motivate them to its constant and coordinated practice.

Schools that have teachers de Physical Education, for example, – with some exceptions – they have not been able to take advantage of the activities indicated by the respective programs as specific objectives. Neither educational authorities nor teachers are concerned with making it a source of energy that contributes to strengthening the character of children for the optimal performance of everything proposed. Everything is summed up, many times, in ball games and inter-squad competitions: There is no planning that technically and pedagogically coordinates such an important psychomotor activity!

Hence the importance of the IMSS proposal to use sport as a “preventive measure and medicine, at the same time, to stay healthy”. Therefore, given the importance of this purpose, we return to the article from Mtro. Zoé Robledo Aburto, general director of the IMSS: Sport: the best preventive medicine for your knowledge, kind reader.

– Is it compatible to attend a pandemic and simultaneously transform the foundations of an institution historically linked to the best of Mexican sports? Janl IMSS We think so. We did so and since before the Covid.

As is known, the IMSS was a sports hotbed. He had 150 high-performance coaches and his own teams. Legends such as the Tibio Muñoz, Carlos Girón, Jesús Mena or Fernando Platas. He even owned first and second division soccer teams. But at some point representation in federated high-performance sport was lost. In these circumstances, sport had to be returned to the IMSS. Therefore, at the end of 2019 a dream was fulfilled: the reincorporation of the IMSS to the National System of Competences.

It is the continuation of that integral vision of Don Benito Coquet, general director from 1958 to 1964 that the IMSS should promote high-performance sports and create spaces to live well in a pleasant environment with the necessary services for a full individual and collective fulfillment . Thus were born the National Security Centers, spaces for sports, artistic and cultural promotion. From that time there are 123 Social Security Centers and 12 sports units; However, neoliberal disinterest and lack of investment led to deterioration, a situation that from the day we arrived at the General Directorate of the IMSS we set out to reverse. To be continue…

BY DIEGO ALCALÁ PONCE

COLLABORATOR

DIEGOALCALAPONCE@HOTMAIL.COM

MAAZ