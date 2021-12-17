‘I no longer want to be a bank in Chivas, I’m tired’

Despite getting to win the bronze medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, this year was not the best for Fernando Beltran, in the player’s words; your lack of minutes with Chivas It has been a complicated situation which has already “tired”, although in 2022 he assures he will seek to change the panorama.

“This year I will seek to be happy, to enjoy, every time I go in to enjoy, every time I am on the bench to enjoy, whatever comes is very good for me, that’s how I’m going to receive it, that’s how I want to do it, but what is a reality is that now I don’t want to be a bench, no longer, I’m tired, I’m very uneasy with myself, I’m not saying desperate, but with that anxiety of getting back to how I was ”confessed the midfielder in an interview with TUDN.

“The reality is that it has not been easy this year, for me personally it has not been easy at all and I am looking to be calm again, to enjoy there (on the court) because I stopped enjoying a lot because I wanted to to like the person and I did not focus and I lost what I was in the field “, said the Nene Beltran.

Under the orders of Michel Leaño (Matchday 10), Fernando only played four games as a starter and entered from the bench three times; Prior to that, he had played just 189 minutes in the tournament.

