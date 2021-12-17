“I feel super old knowing that I am 50”

The pandemic and time have raised new questions in Sofia Vergara.

At 49 years old, the Barranquilla-born woman recognizes that she has done well professionally, with good and bad moments, of disappointments and achievements, but that the journey has been worth it.

“I feel super old knowing that I am turning 50 (next July), I cannot believe it,” he jokes, “I cannot complain, there is nothing now with which I think I wanted to do such a thing and I did not do it,” she says in an interview. with The universal.

The confinement put her to the test. One of the big questions he asked himself was how important his work has been in the lives of others.

The Colombian, he assures, cannot imagine a world without things to see at home, especially now that people sheltered themselves at home and spent several hours in front of the television.

“Many have done very, very well and others are disappearing,” he says.

It does not only refer to people, but to the industry ofl entertainment in general. The pandemic, he believes, will change everything, without turning back.

“It hit the cinema very hard, it was completely restructured, and now you have to look at the streaming, of how they are doing well in the pandemic. Little time has passed to find out how the show is going to be accommodated, we don’t know how it is going to work ”, he wonders.

Sofía Vergara prefers not to complain

Covid-19 is still a puzzle for her, during her confinement she decided that it was best not to think too much about something she cannot control. For this reason, together with his family, he established a rule: never complain.

“Bored at home, but not risking our lives,” he clarifies.

“I was able to stop working for several months and I had that luxury, many people when we did not know what this (covid-19) was had to take risks and go out to support themselves and feed their children,” says Vergara.

At the time of confinement, the actress of Modern family I was as part of the judging team that auditioned for the reality show America’s got talent, premiered this year by the American chain ABC and that is about looking for talents for singing, humor, magic and performance.

And everything stopped. In each pre-pandemic session, more than 2,000 people were gathered, but the sanitary conditions no longer allowed it. He managed to get something done from home, but waited patiently until production picked up the season and wrapped it up. “Nobody could get close, there was no vaccine and they tested us every two days. It was difficult, ”he acknowledges.

Supports Latin animation

But during this last year and a half she was also aware of Koati, an animated film where she not only lends her voice to a villainous snake, but in which she also serves as a producer.

The tape, directed by the Mexican Rodrigo Pérez-Castro and music by Marc Anthony, premiered on Thursday on the Blim platform, while last month it did so in theaters in the United States.

“We had a production group that spent years making this movie, it didn’t happen overnight. It is recreating the life of animals, flora, fauna that the world has not really seen, a beautiful opportunity to do this and have it done by Latinos for the whole world ”, considers Vergara.

