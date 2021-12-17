I Am Groot | When does the new Marvel series premiere on Disney Plus? Guardians of the Galaxy, the rock

Director of Guardians of the Galaxy, James Gunn, has confirmed through his social networks that the new series “I Am Groot” will come to Disney + coming soon. The new project is based on the beloved character who debuted on screen thanks to the movie starring Zoe Saldaña and Chris Pratt.

The actor Vin Diesel is the one who gave voice to the character during the sagas of Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: End Game, but it is not yet clear if the actor will reprise his role for the Disney series.

The chain announced last Disney Plus Day which series will soon arrive on the streaming service, which includes Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, She-Hulk and Secret Invasion, which will hit the screen in 2022.

Confirmation of the launch of I Am Groot in 2022 lIt was handed down by Gunn, the director of Guardians of the Galaxy, through his Twitter account. I Am Groot was featured in a new Disney + promo video showing what’s coming to the service next year. A fan tweeted the video tagging Gunn and asking if he could confirm the news, to which Gunn simply replied “I can confirm. #IAmGroot“.

When is I AM Groot released?

The Disney Plus series based on the tree-like alien creature will hit the screen within the next year, although there is no specific date yet.