How to get the Brisabelle skin for free in Fortnite

The skin Brisabelle from Fortnite is free for all players for a limited time. This promotion is part of the event Winter Festival 2021, of the Season 1 of Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 3. In this section of our complete guide from Fortnite Battle Royale we tell you how to get the Brisabelle skin for free:

Official Brisabelle skin art in Fortnite

The Brisabelle skin in Fortnite can be obtained for free in a very simple way. Yes we log in to the PC version downloaded via the Epic Games Store between 12/16/2021 at 5:00 p.m. CET and 01/06/2022 at 5:00 p.m. CET, we will see the skin to buy for free in the game store, in the “lots and special offers” section:

The Brisabelle skin appears in the “bundles and special offers” section of the store

Once here we enter the pack:

We enter the lot

By clicking “buy”, the Brisabelle skin will be added to our locker, and it will be ours forever, regardless of the platform on which we play Fortnite Battle Royale.

A close look at the Brisabelle skin

We can also get Brisabelle in the store through the version of Fortnite for Android; the procedure is the same as on PC.

If for some reason we cannot access our PC or mobile, or simply our machine is not powerful enough to run Fortnite Battle Royale, we can claim the Brisabelle skin for free through this link from the Epic Games Store. By following all the steps on the screen, we can claim the Brisabelle skin, and it should be added without problems to our Epic Games / Fortnite account. Surely the web will ask us to log in, so we will have to use the same credentials as the Fortnite account in which we want this object to be added.

For the rest, we can tell you that During the first hours of this promotion there have been problems on the servers due to the avalanche of players who have wanted to claim this skin for free. If this happens to you and it gives you an error, just be patient; We have until 06/01/2022 at 17:00 CET to redeem the skin for free.