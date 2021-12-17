Did you know that Shiloh Pitt has had participation in the cinema? Find out about some curiosities of the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

What do we know about the biological daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie? Here we reveal some details of the birth, name, gender identity and daily life of Shiloh Pitt …

Her best friend, her movie debut, and other fun facts you didn’t know about Shiloh Pitt

1. Place of birth

Shiloh was born on May 27, 2006 in Swakopmund (Namibia), away from the spotlight and the Hollywood paparazzi. By the wishes of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Shiloh is not a US citizen.

2. What does “Shiloh” mean?

The protagonist of Maleficent wanted to give her biological daughter a very special name; “Shiloh” means “the one who must be sent” in Hebrew. According to Angelina, that name has been very relevant in her family for decades, which is why it turned out to be the ideal one for her daughter.

3. Hidden talent

Shiloh is an excellent dancer! Through TikTok, a video was released in which he appears doing a choreography in one of the best dance academies in Los Angeles. In the viral content, Angelina Jolie’s daughter demonstrated her professionalism, coordination and the result of hours of practice.

4. Shiloh Pitt prefers to be called John

Since she was little, Shiloh expressed her wishes to change gender and to be called “Peter” or “John”, because in Angelina’s words, “she wants to be like her brothers”. The actress also revealed that her daughter has been exploring her gender since she was three years old.

5. She is friends with Millie Bobby Brown

A couple of years ago, 17-year-old Millie Bobby Brown was seen walking through Los Angeles, California, alongside Zahara, 16, and Shiloh, 15. The girls, who star in one of the squads most popular of the moment, they enjoyed a delicious lunch and later a walk around the city.

Millie Bobby Brown is BFFs 4L with Zahara and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt! https://t.co/Gte1MD6P33 pic.twitter.com/5wbUtjSOu1 – HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) July 2, 2019

This isn’t the only time Millie has been photographed with the Jolie Pitt girls; A couple of years ago, the British actress posted a picture with Zahara and Shiloh to celebrate Friendship Day.

Happy # BestFriends4Ever Day! Millie Bobby Brown paid tribute to her BFFs, including Angelina Jolie’s daughters, Zahara and Shiloh. 🤘🏻 Coolest kids ever! pic.twitter.com/gdeIGfVr2c – Paula (@MsTwistedNerve) June 8, 2019

6. Shiloh Pitt has no social media

Thousands of fans around the world wonder daily if Shiloh has an official account on social platforms, such as Instagram, Twitter, TikTok or Facebook. The answer is negative; Everything seems to indicate that Angelina and Brad have guided their daughter on a good path and have kept her away from social networks, where like hundreds of celebrities, she could be exposed to harassment and cyberbulling.

Shiloh Jolie Pitt does not have official profiles on the networks, she leads a healthy and happy life and only makes public appearances next to her parents; His most recent social events were on the promotional tour of Eternals next to his mother and his brothers: Vivienne, Knox, Maddoz and Zahara.

7. His film debut

Although Shiloh is not currently involved in the art world, it was at the age of two that she made her film debut. The young woman had an unacredited role in the film The curious case of Benjamin Button, which starred her father, Brad Pitt.

Also Shiloh lent her voice to bring Shuai Shuai to life in Kung Fu Panda 3 , in 2016.

8. The value of your newborn photos

The birth of Shiloh Pitt caused a stir in the entertainment world; The media and paparazzi offered to pay millions of dollars to get the first photos of the little girl, but it was People who paid more than $ 4.1 million for legal rights to photos in North America only.

