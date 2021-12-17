He started the preseason with the right foot beating Colima FC

Chivas showed an extremely offensive game and beat 8-0 to Colima FC in what was his first game to prepare for the Closing 2022 of the MX League.

The Sacred Flock scored three goals to the Caimames in a few minutes, two were from Fernando Beltran and the other from Isaac brizuela. The ‘Nene’ is making merits to stop being a substitute and return to the starting 11.

Antonio Briseño he demanded intensely to Jesus Sanchez for losing the mark in a play; However, they calmed down after the intervention of Raúl Gudiño.

The referee had a heated discussion with Sergio Good Y René Isidoro Garcia, president and technician, respectively, of the team of the Second division.

Several changes were made for the third half. They gave minutes of play to Uriel antuna Y Alejandro mayorga, who are practically tied up with Blue Cross. The ‘Sorcerer‘scored a goal in what could have been his last game with Chivas.

Juveniles were also active Gabriel Martinez Y Sebastian Perez Bouquet. The other goals were from Hiram Wed, Cesar Huerta, Alan Torres Y Jesus Angulo.

The players will return this afternoon to GuadalajaraThey will have two days off and on Monday they will perform at the Verde Valle facilities.

