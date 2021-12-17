He is Vicent Sinclair, the handsome son of Vin Diesel who will debut in ‘Fast and Furious 9’

Rick Diamond / Getty Images | Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images



The ninth installment of Fast & furious It will premiere in the summer of 2021 and promises to be a very special production for fans of the saga.

The main villain will be Jakob Toretto, Dom’s brother, so it will delve into the origins of one of the most beloved characters.

As the trailer shows, in this new film several names already known in the blockbuster action saga return.

One of them is Charlize Theron, the villain Cipher in the eighth movie. Also, Sung Kang returns as Han Lue, who had supposedly died in the third tape. What will the writers explain?

It was also announced that other celebrities, who are not into acting as such, will join the cast. The main one is John Cena, the famous WWE wrestler who ventures into Hollywood.

There are also singers Cardi B and Ozuna. But the name that has surprised fans the most is Vicent Sinclair, Vin Diesel’s son.

The boy is currently 10 years old and his mother is Paloma Jiménez, the Mexican model (born in Acapulco, Guerrero) who conquered the heart of the handsome actor.

It is worth mentioning that the boy has the same name as his father, as the actor uses an artistic pseudonym that sounds more spectacular compared to his real name: Mark Vicent Sinclair.

The boy will play the young version of Domic Toretto, appearing in a series of flashbacks that will show what the iconic car racer’s childhood was like.

According to information from the US media, the boy already recorded his scenes in 2019 and his payment was a thousand dollars for each day of filming.

It is not known how long he will appear on screen, but this supporting role will mark his film debut.

With only 10 years and will already be in a mega production!

It is impossible that the boy was not interested in following in his father’s footsteps, since he practically grew up on the recording sets.

Vin Diesel loves to take his kids on the set days, how envious!

The tapes of Fast and furious They especially marked the life of the Sinclair family, because that was where they met Paul Walker.

With his death, everyone was shocked, especially Vincent because he was only 4 years old and at his age did not measure the situation.

The actor recounted through a moving Instagram video the anecdote of when he and his son were preparing the guest list for their party number 5. The little boy innocently asked to add Paul.

Surely, not seeing him around, she began to miss him and for that reason she wanted to have him as a special guest. The actor narrated the tender story with a lump in his throat, so he had to cut quickly at the end because he couldn’t take it anymore.

Isn’t that a very moving story? The saga Fast and furious It has not only marked the fans, but also the actors. For this reason, they have managed to stay for several years.

With the debut of Vicent Sinclair we may be seeing the beginning of a star. Share your opinion in the comments.

