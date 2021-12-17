‘He danced forever for vice’; Beristáin clarified the reason for the fall of Chávez Jr.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. grew along with Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and it was even thought that he had a more promising future, although he was not able to give good cause to his career and he ended up being a middleweight boxer when he had the qualities not to be.











Nacho Beristain, who has seen the development of Jr. to the degree of having been his coach, pointed out that the only culprit for this stagnation is the puglista himself, since He went into vices instead of prioritizing his career.

“Qualities he always had, always. It’s very strong, but everything spoils the damn vice”, Beristáin commented to the boxing site Left.

He remembered that his best moment was when managed to be crowned as middle champion of the World Boxing Council in 2011, although after that he deviated the way because of addictions.

“When he started on the vice slide was when he already danced, but he danced forever”Beristain added, who “does not see possible” that Julito can resume his career, no matter how much effort he makes.

Chávez Jr. returns to the ring

This Saturday, December 18, Julio César Chávez Jr. will face David Zegarra, in a fight to be held in the city of Culiacán.