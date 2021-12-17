‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’ Debuts Trailer; hitting HBO Max on January 1

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts has confirmed its premiere in HBO Max Spain for him January 1, announcing that the most anticipated special by fans will finally arrive in our country after raising the expectation among the community of fans of the saga. However, for the first time, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and members of the legendary cast of all eight films will come together to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the saga. We show you his new trailer distributed for the occasion.

A special that seeks to celebrate the importance of a saga and a film that changed everything

After the first image shown a few days ago, it is acceptable to highlight how important this show is to celebrate the legacy of Harry Potter, a literary and film saga that changed everything. In addition to the protagonists cited above, the special’s iconic cast includes Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, Ian Hart or the filmmaker Chris Columbus, among others.





This special retrospective program is produced by Warner Bros in collaboration with Casey Patterson and Pulse Films, and celebrates 20 years since the release of the first licensed film, harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. “It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the film. harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, and witnessing how it has evolved into this extraordinary interconnected universe has been magical, to say the least, “said Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Youth & Classics.

“ The entire cast of the saga, as well as other surprise appearances, will complete this tribute

“Is retrospective is a tribute to all the people whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon, from the talented cast and crew who poured their hearts and souls into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the spirit of the world alive. Magic World 20 years later, “concludes the executive. The new Harry Potter saga, set in his magical universe, will have a new sequel in April, Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, which will be released with a sad controversy after the departure of Johnny Depp and the entry of Mads Mikkelsen in replacement.

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts It will premiere exclusively on January 1 on HBO Max. We leave you with your official poster.