Hacienda lowered the taxes you will pay

This Friday, like every weekend, the Secretariat of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) released the new amounts of the fiscal incentives about the gasoline -so much Magna What Premium– Y diesel in Mexico. The updated figures for the week from December 18 to 24 show an increase in support for the Special tax on production and services (IEPS) that is part of the price of the fuels.

The new fiscal stimuli take effect for the commented period when the decree is thus published in the Official Journal of the Federation (DOF) with what will begin to be applied in that proportion from this Saturday.

This is how the Magna Gasoline, which has less than 91 octane, will be receiving a fiscal stimulus of 47.38% on the IEPS quota when the previous percentage was 45.26%, for which it supports with an amount of 2.4236 of that tax.

With this change, a total of 2.69 12 pesos will be paid for each liter of “Green Gas”, when last week it was 2.7946 pesos per liter, which corresponds to 10 cents less.

The Premium Gasoline It is another hydrocarbon that receives support from the Treasury to stabilize its prices, whose percentage went from 14.74% last week to 16.25% to correspond to a discount of 0.7020 pesos in the collection of the IEPS.

For this reason the “Red Gasoline” will have a charge of 3.6172 pesos this period for each liter that is loaded in the tank, when in the previous week 3.6825 were paid, which means that you pay 6.53 cents less.

The diesel It is the last of the fuels that is subjected to these fiscal stimuli to reduce price volatility this week, which was enjoying discounts of 30.30% of the tax collection, equivalent to 3.9180 pesos per liter.

For this week, a level of 32.51% is accommodated, which represents an amount of 1.8276 of support, leaving the motorist to pay the difference of 3.7936 pesos of IEPS for each liter that is purchased at gas stations.

With these new percentages published by the SHCP, the aim is to reduce the impact of variations in the prices from fuels to consumers, applying discounts directly to the IEPS tax, so that at a lower tax rate it is expected that prices will be reduced, but in the end it will be the distributor the one that determines the final price that the user will pay.

