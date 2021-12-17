“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” began filming: this was confirmed by Chris Pratt

The calendar of the MUC (Marvel Cinematic Universe, for its acronym in English, and as the set of connected films of the company is known) offers a number of titles that move the cravings of millions of fans around the world, and one of them without a doubt is “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”, which has already started its filming, again from the hand of its director James gunn.

This was confirmed Chris pratt, one of its protagonists (who plays Star Lord / Peter Quill) through a video in which he can be seen on set and characterized as the galactic mercenary and avenger.

The actor had advanced months ago in dialogue with the host Jimmy Kimmel, that the filming of the third film would begin at the end of the year. “We will be filming that at the end of this year and early next, so from November to maybe April,” he had estimated at the time, and luckily for his followers, filming seems to have started on October 19.

What do we know so far about “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”?

In principle, it will not be the next time we see their characters again. Gunn prepares the Christmas Special of the Guardians, for Disney Plus, who already anticipated, his “incredibly subjective and, certainly, often strange opinion, we will introduce one of the best MCU characters of all time“, via Twitter.

In addition, the director said that will be focused on the smart raccoon Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper), and about his partner Groot (Vin Diesel), unlike the previous installments that had as main stories those of Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) and Star Lord, and details about Drax (Dave Bautista).

Chris Pratt announced that filming has begun on “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”



“Well, in the first movie, in the scene where Rocket takes off his clothes, we see those scars on his back and we understand that he comes from a very difficult place. For me, that has always been the center of the Guardians. How do you make a raccoon talk and make it real? It ended up being the saddest story of all time“said the director.

About this, even the actresses Karen gillan (Nebula) and Pom klementieff (Mantis) reported that they cried while reading the script. And furthermore, we know that Will poulter will be added to this movie.

On the other hand, after the Christmas special that could be a separate story that the characters live, we will see the Guardians again in “Thor: Love and Thunder”, which recently moved its release date to the August 7, 2022. Recall that at the end of “Avengers: Endgame”, the squad left for the galaxy with the god of thunder, who left the new Asgard under the leadership of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson).

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” estimates its arrival in theaters in 2023, the same year as the third film “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” (July 28).