Green Day, Bill Idol and Avril Lavigne join the Rock in Rio billboard

This content was published on December 17, 2021 – 03:08

Rio de Janeiro, Dec 16 (EFE) .- The US groups Green Day and Fall Out Boy, the legendary British musician Billy Idol, the Brazilian band Capital Inicial and the Canadian singer Avril Lavigne joined the billboard of the international festival Rock in Rio 2022, the organization announced on Thursday.

Green Day thus closes the list of the Palco Mundo stage, the main one of the meeting, while Avril Lavigne, who will make her debut at the prestigious festival, will be the main attraction of the Palco Sunset, more of the pop style.

In November, the mythical American band Guns N ‘Roses and the Italian group Måneskin, winner of the last Eurovision Song Contest, had been announced.

A month earlier, the organizers also confirmed the Cuban singer Camila Cabello and the British band Bastille to perform on the same day that Coldplay’s also English will be the main attraction.

The British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, meanwhile, will be the main artist of September 11 and the one in charge of closing the curtain of the event.

The first stars announced were the American Demi Lovato, the Canadian Justin Bieber and the British band Iron Maiden.

The bands Megadeth and Dream Theater, the rapper Post Malone and the singer Jason Derulo, all Americans, are other names confirmed for the next edition of the event that will also have the band Sepultura and the singers Ivete Sangalo and IZA, among the artists. Brazilians.

For the alternative Sunset scene, meanwhile, the British Joss Stone and Corinne Bailey Rae, the Americans CeeLo Green and Macy Gray and the Brazilian Duda Beat, Ludmilla and the “drag queen” Gloria Grove are confirmed.

The eighth edition of Rock in Rio in Rio de Janeiro was initially scheduled for September and October of this year, but the covid-19 pandemic forced the organizers to postpone it for a year.

The musical event will have seven nights of concerts on September 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11, 2022 in the so-called “City of Rock” that the organizers will set up again in the Olympic Park of the “city. marvelous “.

The 2022 edition will be the twenty-first of the festival in its history and the eighth in Rio de Janeiro, where it was born in 1985.

In 35 years of life, the festival has held 20 editions in Rio de Janeiro, Lisbon, Madrid and Las Vegas, 119 days of concerts and 2,338 musical attractions, seen by some 10.2 million spectators. EFE

