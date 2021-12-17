If you are one of those who is no longer willing to continue paying for a service in any streaming platform, we have good news for you since Google announced that it is working in an alliance with Pluto TV, in order to offer more than 300 free entertainment and multimedia channels, through Google TV.

Google TV is the service that it offers through the Chromecast device or even the application itself with devices that are compatible with the Android operating system, so it is now looking for alliances to expand its catalog.

Google TV will offer free streaming with more than 300 channels. Photo: Pixabay



“Starting today, we partner with Pluto TV so you can access over 300 free live TV channels on Google TV. Visit the Live tab to see what’s on now, or check out Free Live TV recommendations on the tab. For you. This new integration with Pluto TV will be available on all Google TV devices in the coming weeks, “Google announced in a statement.

But that’s not all, since Google TV users will also have free access, for six months, to the Peacock Premium platform, which has a large catalog of movies, series, exclusive original content, WWE, live, sports , among others.

In the same statement, other free applications were also announced within the same platform, among which are the Red Bull Tv, Xumo or Tubi channels, in addition to the movies that can be seen from YouTube.

For now, Google TV content is only available in the United States, this as a way of responding to users of streaming platforms, who have expressed concern about the increase in these services.

But, as it is expected to be successful, it could soon be available in Mexico and the rest of Latin America, under the same conditions as it will be in the United States.

