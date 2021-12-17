Goldman Sachs expects oil demand to hit “a new record” in the next two years

The group forecasts that there will be a steady growth in global demand for crude through the end of this decade, to around 106 million barrels a day.

Global oil demand is expected to reach record levels in the next two years, thanks to growing aviation and transportation activity, as well as infrastructure construction, according to forecasts by investment banking group Goldman Sachs.

The firm indicated that oil demand was already at high levels before the omicron variant of coronavirus, and it expects the economy to continue to recover.

“There was already record demand just before this latest variant and more demand for aircraft is being added and the global economy continues to grow,” said Damien Courvalin, head of energy research at Goldman Sachs. “They will see how we will average a new demand record in 2022, and again in 2023“he added.

Jet fuel use will remain sluggish due to COVID-19-related travel restrictions, but pent-up demand for travel is likely to emerge when borders are reopened. “We will have to wait for this wave to pass, but that suggests that international travel should recover even more next year,” suggested the executive and predicted that oil prices will be in $ 85 per barrel by 2022, with a risk margin that prices will rise between 5 and 10 dollars.

Goldman Sachs also noted that there will be steady growth in global oil demand through the end of this decade, up to about 106 million barrels per dayas only a gradual energy transition is expected.

Electric cars will affect gasoline demand, but trucks and planes are still a long way from decarbonizing. “Now almost six million electric vehicles are sold a year. That is still less than 100,000 barrels a day of eliminating demand in a market of 100 million barrels per daySo it’s still a tiny piece, “Courvalin stressed.