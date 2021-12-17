Get your coupon for € 10 free balance from the Epic Games Store

Free games, offers and now also credit coupons we can say almost from the face. The Epic Games Store has already begun to celebrate its particular Christmas with the arrival of this new promotion that allows you to get very easily € 10 in a free credit coupon to spend on the content you want.

Getting your coupon is extremely simple, you just have to be an active user in the Epic Games Store and with that alone you should have already added the € 10 free balance. We take this opportunity to remind you that in addition to free credit, you are still on time to get your new free game, nothing more and nothing less than Shenmue 3, you can claim your game from now until today at 17:00 (local time) through the following link.

€ 10 free credit bonus on the Epic Games Store

The € 10 Epic coupon for the 2021 Christmas deals has been automatically added to all active Epic Games accounts, just log in and you will have it! A coupon will be applied to all eligible products in the shopping cart. Also, you will receive another coupon each time you complete a valid transaction. Epic coupons apply to a selection of games priced € 14.99 or more Holiday deals on the Epic Games Store are available from December 16, 2021 at 17:00 CET to January 6, 2022 at 17:00 CET. Coupons expire on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 17:00 CET.

You can check all the Christmas offers of the Epic Games Store through the following link.