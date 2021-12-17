Garena Free Fire: Codes for Today Thursday December 16, 2021 – Free Rewards

Success for mobile Android and iOS, Garena Free Fire, has received new daily codes for Today, Thursday, December 16, 2021. Players can redeem these codes to receive rewards varied on your account. Garena’s Battle Royale is one of the most played and downloaded titles on the market and therefore the company often releases different codes for its huge community. If you want to get hold of them, hurry up, in this news we share them everybody.

These are the Valid codes for today December 16, 2021 in Europe, North America, Mexico and Brazil:

Free Fire and Free Fire MAX codes for today Thursday, December 16, 2021

FFGYBGFDAPQO

NHKJU88TREQW

MHOP8YTRZACD

FUYTXSHEGRFC

F5TREFDIVBNE

FY456U7IUYJT

FGSVJHBHGY9T

FTR2F4RGDF6S

F467FBHT8CDE

FR7FUD5WY5CA

Remember that the codes may or may not be valid depending on when you enter them. Some are valid for a full day from publication, while others last no more than an hour or two.

Most of the codes released from Free Fire contain random rewards which can be items as valuable as diamonds, gold coins, tokens, new designs and skins and much more.

Free Punisher skins giveaway code

Garena is currently offering free a new giveaway code whereby players can win a Punisher Weapon Box (which includes a Punishers skin) for your Free Fire and Free Fire Max account.

If you want to know this code and know how to participate in the draw, you can visit this related news .

in the draw, you can . Hurry, the draw has a time limit and only be available until the next December 19, 2021 at 11:59 p.m..

How to redeem Free Fire codes?

Redeem Free Fire promotional codes is very easy and you just have to follow a few simple steps. Please note that codes cannot be redeemed directly from within the game app, but instead must visit this official Garena rewards page.

Once inside the web: Choose one of the login platforms and log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Twitter, VK, Google, Huawei or Apple).

Choose one of the login platforms and log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Twitter, VK, Google, Huawei or Apple). You will not be able to redeem codes: with a guest account.

with a guest account. After logging in: Enter your 12-character alphanumeric promotional code and make sure that your username and server are correct (the letters are always in uppercase).

Enter your 12-character alphanumeric promotional code and make sure that your username and server are correct (the letters are always in uppercase). When the code has been successfully confirmed: You will receive a congratulatory message and the rewards will take about 30 minutes to reach your account (it may even take 12 hours for various factors).

Remember that every Free Fire code can only be redeemed once per account.

Free fire is a free Battle Royale that is found available for Android and iOS mobile devices. If you want to win all your games, do not hesitate to have a look to our complete guide with tips and tricks.