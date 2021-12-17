Fortnite Club January Pack Leaked

It is already known what the new January pack of the Fortnite Club will have. The pack will have a new skin for Dr Slone called “Snowy Stealth Slone”, plus a “Snowy Stealth” backpack, a slush halberd pickaxe and the Snowy Stealth camouflage.

All of this will be available to Fortnite Club members starting in January. We leave you the trailer announcing the pack:

This new skin helps to combat the cold with an insulating technology of cold from the hand of OI. Together with sleet halberd pick tool we will be able to survive the storm in the most adverse conditions.

This time the skin has been revealed by part of the Fortnite page itself. Since they have updated the Fortnite Club page ahead of time.

The Fortnite Club is an additional service offered by the game for a monthly fee.. For € 11.99 we can have the battle pass active all season, we will receive 1000 bucks per month and we will have access to exclusive packs.





So If you want to get this new skin for Dr Slone you must pay the monthly payment for January from the Fortnite Club. This month’s skin was the Cube Killer. The skin came bundled with the Cubist backpack accessory, the Cubic Edge cube pickaxe, and the Slayer’s Mark hieroglyphic wrap.