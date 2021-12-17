Former Xbox and Sony employees share how these companies reacted to the success of Nintendo’s Wii – Nintenderos

An interesting message comes to us related to one of the most prominent companies in the video game industry. We are talking in this case of Xbox.

In the text that we leave you below, we can take a look at the statements that he has shared Shannon loftis, a former Microsoft / Xbox Game Studios employee, in a recent Xbox history documentary. In it, he has shown how Bill Gates tried to respond to the Wii boom:

In the holidays of 2006, Nintendo released its new motion-controlled Wii console and turned the world upside down. This caught Nintendo’s competitors by surprise. I remember Bill putting a lot of pressure on the Xbox leadership team: “How could we not come up with games on the go, what can we do to keep up?”

Former President and CEO of Sony Computer Entertainment America, Jack Tretton, has also shared Sony’s perspective on Nintendo’s dominance with Wii:

Nintendo came on the market with a device that was not based on technology, it was based on a simple entertainment experience of being able to play a game without being a button masher as a controller. They clearly expanded the audience and brought the games into mainstream entertainment.

