“For me they are like extracurricular; I am not going to go to America “

The pandemic caught Paco León working, as this 47-year-old Sevillian usually does, with a conversation full of funny winks but with more tendency than usual to get serious. Things of the times we live in. In the last almost two years, he has participated in one project after another confirming that good professional moment in which he lives, “somewhat inexplicable as things are,” he stresses, since the Luisma of the series Aida He touched the hearts of the parish, made them laugh, and stayed around forever.

He has even shot as a director, Rainbow, a teenage initiatory journey inspired by The Wizard of Oz. Now presents the Christmas Dad or mom, a transgressive family comedy in which nobody does what is expected of him or her, based on a French blockbuster farce. And then his penultimate project will hit the billboards, The unbearable weight of massive talent , in which he plays the baddie of the film with Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal, “and so happy to be next to these dazzling stars.”

Paco León premieres the comedy ‘Daddy or mom’ Juan Carlos Mauri

But… Is he going to go to Hollywood as soon as he can, like talent drain?

Not at all, and I made many very good friends on that shoot that was very complicated by the covid, with incredible security protocols in which they did tests one day and the next too, which is what had to be done. do. But I don’t have it in mind about working in American cinema; it was a coincidence. I did a test that must have liked, and there I went.

Won’t you work out?

On the contrary, but Hollywood is what I can’t quite see clearly. I did in mexico The house of flowers And it was a great experience, and I have also filmed in Colombia… A bit unintentionally, doors are opening. Going out is very exciting because it automatically takes you out of your comfort zone; from home, in short, and makes you alert, very receptive. You meet other teams, other ways of working … In Latin America, like here, there is plenty of talent, and there is a common language that goes beyond mere words, unlike in Hollywood. For me they are extracurricular activities; it’s not that my career is going to waste there. They are just very interesting experiences.

There is no place like home? And celebrating Christmas …

Christmas this year I celebrate in theaters, finally, last year this movie was not released because you could not leave the house. And nowhere is I at home, I don’t know… Each family is different. That of Mom or map These days when children are put before everything as if that justifies any decision, it is just the opposite of the others. Since they are separating, what they want, both one and the other, is to get rid of each other and foist the offspring on the other. Here the fight is not for custody, it is to get rid of them, which causes very funny situations. All very white, of course. But, at the moment, seeing some mischievous parents, who do a few tricks on the kids, is nice because it is usually the other way around. And it does not stop clearly showing how parents are pushed to please their children; to be the ones who get it all.

It is not going to be that they suffer for a “no” …

Yes. We are still passing a bit. The relationship between parents and children has changed a lot in just a few generations. I was already raised in a more modern way, but not all the plans that my parents made went through my brothers and me, like now, and we have turned out relatively well. I suppose this has its good part and its bad part. What I remember from home are kisses and meals, which are two things that no child can lack.

Paco León visits his mother, Carmina Barrios, in ‘MasterChef Celebrity’ RTVE

With a mother like Carmina, there would also be laughter at home …

And a lot of understanding, but beware that my mother is fine for a while, but living together is something else… Well, seriously, it is true that my mother is the person who laughs the most and causes the most fun in others. Not stop.

Can you do comedy about everything? Even a separation that continues to be a bad drink for everyone?

Yes I think so. There are subjects that are more delicate, but I think it should be possible to do comedy of anything. I think it serves to de-dramatize and can make you think, in a positive way, about many issues that we give some incredible laps to. It is sugar, a syrup that improves us, a petroleum jelly …

These Christmas days there are many articles on how to support the family that we see much more than usual …

I don’t know if it’s that bad, really, but there is a great tradition of successful family comedies on these and other topics, especially in recent times. There must be a reason; there are those of Santiago Segura, for example, which has me freaked out; it does not fail even in the middle of a pandemic. For me, family is comfort and warmth, and with what we have lived there is more desire to see each other. But that does not mean that we can have a laugh making funny movies about her, and incidentally scare away this heavy, so overwhelming reality for a while. That laughter is therapeutic, nobody doubts it. And then, I think we would have to recover that tradition of going to the movies as a family, as was done before. It was a great way to create links between generations that are so important….

Now the family takes very different forms …

And it’s a shame that there are still people who find it difficult to accept that; that not all of them belong to mom and dad. But it is your problem. I prefer to be happy about how much has been achieved in that field, without losing sight of what remains to be done.

At 47, Paco León has become an off-road actor Juan Carlos Mauri

He played a transsexual in The House of Flowers Would increased visibility help?

Undoubtedly. It is interesting to normalize these characters; incorporate them into the normality of a movie or a commercial series, but not to insult them or to make fun of them as has happened for so long. What i did in The house of the Flores may have served, perhaps. I do not know; everything helps, but it has no comparison with the Poison of the Javis. That has been didactic, necessary, very subversive, seen from many perspectives and so exciting …

He has made himself an indisputable place in comedy, but, listening to him, it seems that he would like to participate in a good drama …

Comedy doesn’t make me claustrophobic as long as I have interesting characters on my hands. This year I shot Air kisses which is a small tribute to health workers through the human stories that have been lived in hospitals, with the covid, which has its sad point, or the villain of Nicolas Cage’s. Yes, of course I would love for a dramatic role to come, but what a need to overwhelm myself with everything I have in my life and that excites me. And so I leave things to discover for the future.

It is inevitable that the health crisis will slip into all conversations these days. Do you think we have learned anything?

We should. If it were not like that, that would say very little in our favor as a species but, honestly, I don’t know what, beyond the certainty that you have to learn to live with this and take it as well as possible, how other difficult things are faced of the life. It has made, for many people, everything much more terrible, harder and, of course, more uncomfortable, but life goes on. I am facing it like this and I have been fortunate to have been able to work a lot in this time, I have been very entertaining and it has helped me not to think so much, but I did wake up some days with the impression of living a bad dream. As time goes by, I feel that I have accepted it and therefore I have adapted.

He is a father. Are you worried about the legacy that will remain for those who come behind?

It worries me, but I am hopeful because, in terms of ecological awareness – I see it in my daughter – the kids have already grown up with that incorporated, something that past generations did not have. What I see is that there is still no real shift in the consciousness of many governments, which is outrageous. There is no reaction as big as it takes to tackle all the problems that climate change creates. The same is our children who have to modify that, because if not, those who come later, are going to eat the whole mess.

Scene from the movie ‘Daddy or Mommy’ Warner Bros

Have you ever wondered why, being the culture and entertainment group one of the great harmed by the pandemic, are others who have made themselves heard much more?

I do not know. Some see sociological or even political reasons. What is clear is that this situation is being terrible for a part of the sector that, already in itself, is always in a weak mode, where they live off the eventual gig of tours or concerts and, if this disappears, there is no cushion of money . And that had always been the case, and now unfortunately … Fortunately in the audiovisual field it is something else because people consume more cultural products than ever, that is the great contradiction, and as much as possible has been filmed in the face of streaming. Well, at least cinemas and theaters are on the mend …

It seems that the red carpets, unless this dizzyingly changing reality in which we live dictates otherwise, they are back to stay …

And we are going to do it and to promote our cinema, our theater and our series, and to do it well. We live facing the public and we owe it that extra entertainment that is supposed to see us arrive at a public event, perfectly groomed and dressed, even if it is on loan. And we also teach what those other artists who are fashion designers do, which is also a means to express yourself as a person when you choose this or that garment. That may not be the main thing or the basics of my job, but it is a part of it and you have to have fun with it …

And, as I commented a few years ago in this same Magazine, take the opportunity to take the Handsome that, as I said, we all carry inside …

Well, almost everyone (laughs) I don’t know. I have always had my audience, the truth. I’ve had my grace, but I’ve never been handsome so I’d say it’s more of an attitude. Everyone in good light and good clothes can be attractive. You know what it is, but if you can post some great photos on the networks, like a good man, then great. It is fun.

Actor Paco León during the closing gala of the 17th edition of the Malaga Film Festival Own

The networks are used often. Does it live well with polarization?

I would like to think that nobody lives well with that, but unfortunately it is not like that. The nets are like a yard but a little bigger. The medium encourages controversy and gossip because everyone has a microphone to say what they want and strives to have an opinion on each of the things that happen in the universe. But let’s not blame the networks. We are responsible for what happens in them. Clint Eastwood already said that “opinions are like asses, we all have one.” What happens is that just as you don’t look at everyone’s ass, you don’t have to listen to everyone’s opinions either. Everything is taken as true, even if it is a lie, but even if the fake, does not matter. It always stays there. Media noise is a very powerful weapon and the serious media puts you in the position of having to make a supplementary effort to get completely away from contamination.

