Michel Leaño indicated that he will have both players until the directive indicates otherwise, in reference to the exchange with Cruz Azul

The Chivas technical director, Marcelo Michel Leaño assured that as long as the board does not provide him with any indication for Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga, he will continue to count on them and for that reason they were active in Guadalajara’s first preseason game.

“As long as the directive does not give me a contrary indication, for me the squad is the one we put to play today.I have not yet defined which eleven to start, the players know; Anyone can start, I want to see who really has that energy level that the team needs, in addition to football, to be able to start winning ”, he said.

Chivas

At the meeting this morning in Barra de Navidad, Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga entered exchange in the third half; the attacker scored a goal and the left-back provided an assist to extend the win for Guadalajara.

Regarding the possible change between some elements of Cruz Azul and Chivas, he assured that he is unaware of that situation, so it was said willing to work with the elements that it has so far.

“I don’t know, I can’t talk about what I don’t know, those are the questions that can be asked of the board, I need the team to start well, with what I have I am at the top ”, he added.

On the other hand, acknowledged that, to have reinforcements for the next campaign, they will have to be high-quality players, since if not, go to the quarry as a guarantee to reinforce the squad.

“I do not ask for a number of players, talking with them because we have a very close bond with Ricardo, Amaury and Mariano, is that If someone is going to come it has to be of high quality, if we don’t have players from the quarry who are also a guarantee”, He acknowledged.

Regarding the possible reinforcements in Chivas, the Guadalajara strategist announced the requirements that footballers who intend to reach the Sacred Flock must have, emphasizing the desire to be champion and make a difference in the squad.

“Who wants to be champion with this team and wants to make a difference, the board is very clear about the role, we are working closely with them, if there is incorporation of elements it will be people who really come to add, make a difference and win, at the end of the day any player who meets these characteristics has the doors open, “he added.

He also recognized that, looking to the following year, there will be new faces in the squad, after there are quarry elements that will have the opportunity to have more activity with the first team.

“The players who came to preseason, Alejandro Organista, Sebastián Pérez Bouquet, Pavel Pérez, Gabriel Martínez and Jesús Orozco Chiquete himself who was not overloaded today, as well as other elements that have been pressing hard in Tapatío, I think it will It is going to be a year that we are going to see the faces of these players who have a lot of quality ”, he concluded.