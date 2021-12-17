Find the perfect fragrance and get it right (at once) with holiday gifts

How many times have you opened a Christmas present and thought dirt swallow me? Or how many have you given away and have you seen how they carefully kept a gift ticket to return it the next day? These dates are a beautiful and celebratory time, but they should not become a headache for hit the gifts that we do with so much affection.

With this ‘fragrance finder’ you will no longer have that problem. At last you will be able to know with a few brief questions which is the fragrance that best suits your partner, your mother or your siblings. Even if you still do not have a favorite or are not sure which one to choose, go ahead and respond and you will find your ideal scent. In addition, we leave you a very ‘top’ selection of perfumes with which to hit this Christmas.

1. Yes, Giorgio Armani

Women with strength, this is your perfume. Yes, it is already an icon in the world of perfume and everything it represents has penetrated the skin of its millions of fans around the world; that’s why it’s the ‘bestseller ‘of the firm. Its three-note combination, blackcurrant nectar, modern chypre and blond wood musk with hints of freesia and the scent of May rose, have made it synonymous with elegance and sophistication.

2. Free, Yves Saint Laurent

This perfume represents the most absolute freedom. A freedom focused on a haute couture scent interpreted by Yves Saint Laurent. This perfume becomes (almost) a manifesto of femininity, of empowerment and of the new way of living, without ties and full of convictions. In its notes a masculine structure is distinguished (aromas of the ‘fougère’ family), as well as a feminine and floral heart with orange blossom petals.

3. Allien Goddess, Mugler

Groundbreaking and feminist aspirations reach their peak with Mugler’s Allien Goddess fragrance. A perfume for a new generation full of optimism and energy that opens the doors to a promising future full of possibilities. The first notes of bergamot and coconut bring peace and serenity; the heart of jasmine and heliotrope creates a deeply sensual and feminine combination.

4. Voce Viva, Valentino

Unleash your voice shout your message to the four winds and transmit your own being with your words. Voce Viva is a haute couture fragrance, like its creator, Valentino, that wants to accompany women in all exciting, intense and full moments. The citrus top notes are enhanced with a pear accord, bergamot essence and Italian mandarin that reflects the charisma and optimism of the Valentino woman.

5. Love Love, Cacharel

The classic among the classics of floral aromas that is capable of reminding you every day of the sensuality and the romanticism of first love. Its resplendent red bottle, with its traditional rose, is already a declaration of intent; a reminder of how important a scent and scent is. Its floral and fruity notes lay the foundation for any love story.

6. My Way, Giorgio Armani

My Way is Giorgio Armani’s proposal for the most adventurous who want to find new horizons and live unique experiences. Its fragrance will transport you to the most magical places on the planet, thanks to Italian bergamot with orange blossom from Egypt in the top notes. In the heart, tuberous and jasmine from India, as well as cedar wood from Virginia with vanilla from Madagascar and white musks, provide the perfect enveloping background. Plus, it has sustainable aspirations in both the ingredients and its refillable bottle.

7. Black Opium, Yves Saint Laurent

Black Opium is the addiction made perfume. Its characteristics and unique coffee notes combined with orange blossom and vanilla have transformed it into a groundbreaking and unique tribute to designer Yves Saint Laurent. The result is a scent made by and for sexy, daring women, shrouded in mystery and luxury, like its brilliant and well-known bottle.

8. Yes I am, Cacharel

If you like sweet and soft scents, this fragrance is for you. Its fruity and spicy aromas will become your favorites for the day. In addition, you will love its original and glamorous lipstick-shaped bottle, as well as its powerful and empowered message. Made by and for self-confident women who seek to assert themselves in all areas of their life. The top notes of this fragrance are marked by raspberry. On the other hand, the ginger flower, jasmine, gardenia and amber are the heart notes, while milk, sandalwood and cardamom, as base notes, are those that are perceived on the skin once it is has dried the perfume.

9. Acqua di Giò, Giorgio Armani

This is one of the favorite fragrances for men. Thanks to his character fresh and with marine touches It has become a ‘must’. This perfume is inspired by the Italian island of Pantelleria, one of the natural paradises of the Mediterranean. And, precisely, Acqua di Giò is capable of transmitting the energy and force of nature through smell. Its top notes are new hedione, marine and Calabrian bergamot; persimmon is the main note; and musks, patchouli and Texas cedar are the starting scents when the perfume melts on the skin.

10. And Eau de Parfum, Yves Saint Laurent

And it is a very masculine fragrance, for men of free spirit, independent and very groundbreaking. Everything that revolves around its aroma defies established limits. Starting with the olfactory notes, which present a reinterpretation of the ‘fougère’ family: it combines acidic, fruity, woody and floral aromas in contrast to each other to create a fresh and intense set.

11. Armani Code, Giorgio Armani

This ‘eau de toilette’ is synonymous with sophistication. A fresh, oriental and spicy scent, created by and for elegant and seductive men. Thanks to its composition, it adapts to each skin, giving it a unique and very personal personal touch. The top notes are cedar and bergamot; the heart, of olive blossom; and the background, Tonka bean, Gaiac wood and ambergris. Its bottle only reflects the elegance of the perfume it houses and is inspired by the famous Armani suit worn by Denzel Washington at the Oscars.