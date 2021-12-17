Features, prices and more details

The new generation of the Mercedes C-Class will once again have a sporty family from the hand of AMG with the C 43 and C 63

On a mechanical level, they will say goodbye to the V8 to bet in both versions on the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine used in the Mercedes-AMG A 45.

At the moment the younger brother can already be seen in these photos

Mercedes has profoundly modernized its famous compact saloon with the arrival of a new generation of the Mercedes C Class, which was presented this year as a bet much more technological and efficient than ever. A bet that will also be extended to its sports models of AMG that once again they will not miss the appointment but that they will also abide by it with engines much more adapted to current times. This means that the famous V6 and V8 engines that until now remained in the Mercedes-AMG C 63 will say goodbye to opt for a four-cylinder mechanics like the one that will also equip the C 43 access. A model the latter that will be the first to arrive and that has already been seen in images.

AUTOMEDIACar and Driver

High potency in a small bottle

As in previous generations this Mercedes-AMG C 43 It will be differentiated by its four round tailpipes at the rear, a Pan-American grille at the front and perforated brake discs. Details that in some cases such as the design of the exhausts will allow it to be distinguished from its older brother the C 63. However, this time both will have the same engine. AMG 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder.

AUTOMEDIACar and Driver

We already know this block for being the most powerful four-cylinder in the world, and its performance can only be described as surprising taking into account its displacement. Not in vain in the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S it reached the 421 hp of power, which already means exceeding the 390 hp of the outgoing C 43. In fact, it is not ruled out that in this model this engine arrives accompanied by a system mild hybrid It is made up of an electric compressor and a belt-driven electric motor-generator, which will not only act as an engine starter, but also provide an extra push for the engine and recover energy when braking. This mechanic will be accompanied by a 9-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive.

AUTOMEDIACar and Driver

Arrival in a matter of months

At the moment no more details have been given about this new Mercedes-AMG C-Class although it is expected that the usual technological arsenal of the German brand accompanied by a more sporty set-up with the Affalterbach seal.

We will surely see all this at some point during the first months of 2022, so we will have to be alert for the premiere of this new AMG.

AUTOMEDIACar and Driver

