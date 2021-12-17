Fast and Furious 10 changed its release date again

Fast and furious 10 has once again undergone a change in its release date. Now, its launch will take longer to arrive.

Fast and furious 10 he’s not having good luck. The film’s release date was changed again, Variety announced. Recall that initially, this movie starring Vin Diesel was going to hit the big screen in February 2023. However, it underwent a change. And, apparently, now it was modified again! Details on this decision are not known, but the new release date was revealed.

According to the information shared by the portal, Universal Pictures chose a new release date for Fast and furious 10. After having undergone two changes, the film faces a third modification. In this opportunity, the new date chosen is April 7, 2022. Apparently, fans will have to wait even longer to see the continuation of this story and what happens to the main characters.

The end is coming

Fast and furious 10 It will bring us closer to the end of the franchise. This film will reunite Dominic Toretto with his family, who will seek to bring closure to this story that became a success and won fans all over the world. This tenth chapter will be divided into two parts, the first will hit theaters on April 7, 2022 and the second is scheduled to premiere in 2024. The most recent film in this saga was its ninety installment, which was released in the United States. United in June of this year and grossed more than $ 726 million worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing films of this 2021.

As for the tenth installment, it is known that it will feature director Justin Lin and writer Chris Morgan. On the other hand, Vin Diesel revealed that filming will begin in January and that both films will be filmed one after the other. In addition to the actor, it was confirmed that many other key cast members will be returning for this finale. Among them are Michelle Rodríguez, Ludacris, Sung Kang and Nathalie Emmanuel. It is not yet known if Dwayne Johnson will also be there, despite Diesel’s insistence.