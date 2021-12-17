This Monday the first official trailer for ‘Fantastic Animals: Dumbledore’s Secrets’, the third part of the Harry Potter prequel saga, was revealed. This new production will look like the Grindelwald declares war on the Muggles, causing Newt Scamander to find himself in an imminent conflict.

However, the big change is that this time, Gellert Grindelwald will not be played by actor Johnny Depp, but it will be Mads Mikkelsen who brings the antagonist to life.

This change was a big surprise for the fans, who even asked for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor back through social networks. However, this did not bear good fruit.

Why isn’t Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets?

In early November 2020, Warner Bros. announced that it decided to fire Johnny Depp from upcoming film projects. In fact, the same actor published a letter on his social networks stating: “I would like to let you know that Warner Bros. has asked me to resign from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Animals, I respect that and agree to your request.”, although he also stated that he would try to reverse the situation.

It is unknown to no one that The star maintains a legal dispute against his ex-wife, Amberd Heard, in which they accuse physical assaults and defamation that occurred in the 15 months of their marriage. As a result of this case the medium The Sun called it “handcuff kicker“and generated another lawsuit, although Depp lost in court.

After this defeat, Warner Bros. announced his dismissal due to various changes, the higher ups wanted the productions to be free from controversy.