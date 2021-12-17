Fantastic Animals: Mads Mikkelsen shuts down Instagram after Johnny Depp fan bullying | Films

Liliana carmona

For the third film, Grindelwald will be played by Mikkelsen

On December 13, Warner Bros. shared the first trailer for ‘Fantastic Animals: The Secrets of Dumbledore’, the third film in this film saga of the Harry Potter Universe.

Although it has been more than a year since Johnny Depp announced on Instagram that the studio forced him to give up his role as Grindelwald, fans of the actor were not very happy and have since asked for his return, although weeks later it was announced that Mads Mikkelsen would replace him.

Finally the first trailer was revealed and we saw Mads as Grindelwald, which caused the anger of Depp’s fans, so the Danish actor removed all the publications from his Instagram account.

This action did not last long, since in a couple of days the account returned with all its publications, although the actor preferred to omit a photo or video about the film.

How did the fans react to this change from Grindelwald?

Through Twitter, some fans reacted angrily to this change with memes and comments, although there were some who liked this change and did not hesitate to express their opinion.