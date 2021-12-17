Famous Mexicans who earn money and sweep OnlyFans

OnlyFans gained ground during the pandemic by Covid-19 and many famous Mexicans created their account by publishing a variety of content for a modest amount of money. Do you want to know who they are? Keep reading!

Social networks were made to create bonds with other people, to know more about the things you like and now they have become a source of income for many (be they celebrities or mere mortals) by sharing exclusive content, which does not necessarily have to be intimate .

The earnings of some are so high on OnlyFans that it has led them to secure a fortune, buy luxury cars, take exotic trips and even quit their low-paying jobs to make a living.

Famous Mexicans at OnlyFans

She is the most famous weather girl on the American continent. His presence on the social network was due to the fact that he wanted to separate both facets of his life, the fitness life on Instagram and his sexy side on OnlyFans.

It currently has 256 publications and more than 270 thousand likes. Subscribing to his account “@iamyanetgarcia” costs $ 20 a month, approximately 424 pesos, according to today’s exchange rate.

Daniela Camacho is quite known in the Gamer world as Danyancat. He is dedicated to uploading videos to YouTube about games and video game reviews.

She jumped onto the OnlyFans platform posting erotic content related to cosplay and non-nudity. The subscription to his account costs 9 dollars a month (190 pesos) and has subscription packages of 3 and 6 months where he offers a discount.

The girlfriend of the influencer Wereverwero has more than 65 thousand likes on the platform, 186 photos and 52 exclusive videos.

Los Wapayasos became famous a few years ago, despite the fact that Daniel Padilla is one of the newest members of the group, he has raised a lot of interest among the public and even his OnlyFans account opened.

The “Platinum King” charges 12 dollars (254.55 pesos) for a monthly subscription and, like the gamer Danyancat, has a 3-month subscription promotion. The content it offers goes beyond the erotic.

OnlyFans is one of the sources of income for Alex Lora’s daughter. From our count, it is the famous one that charges the most for its monthly subscription, which costs from 25 to 50 dollars (from 500 to a thousand pesos). He currently uploads quite risque photos and has more than 8 thousand likes.

The Mexican actor and model is the one who uploads the most content to his OnlyFans, with only 942

publications already accumulate more than 162.3 thousand likes.

His promise to upload unique and exclusive material in photos and videos makes him maintain a monthly subscription of $ 11.99 (254 pesos) and a 15 percent discount if you contract for 3 months.

Patty is one of the last to join the OnlyFans trend, the former sports reporter announced her incorporation at the end of October this year as a simple test for a month, however, her success has been so overwhelming that perhaps she will keep it longer than expected.

Its monthly subscription cost is 16 dollars, 339 pesos.

