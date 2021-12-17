Famous Colombians who have a profile on OnlyFans

Famous Colombians with profile in OnlyFans. Several of them even add large sums of money to their pockets for their contents.

Aída Cortés

One of the most famous on this platform is undoubtedly Aída Cortés. The young woman normally charges $ 29 a month (115 thousand Colombian pesos) to access her erotic content. According to the Santander woman, on occasions she has earned between 90 and 120 million pesos for her publications each month.

Cintia Cossio

The sister of the ‘influencer’ Yeferson Cossio was also captivated by OnlyFans. There he established a subscription of 25 dollars (99 thousand Colombian pesos) for risque content.

Esperanza Gomez

One of the most famous adult film actresses in Latin America also entered the platform to offer a product similar to that of Aída Cortes and Cintia Cossio.

To access his publications, he must pay 20 dollars (79 thousand Colombian pesos) monthly and sometimes he makes promotions of between 16 to 54 dollars for signing up to his profile between 1 to 3 months.

Aura Cristina Geithner

The Bogota woman develops as an actress, singer, model, ‘influencer’ and also takes time to make her fans happy with erotic content on OnlyFans. The subscription for your profile is $ 19.99 (about 80 thousand Colombian pesos).

Luly bossa

The actress charges 12 dollars (47 thousand Colombian pesos) for sensual content. Although at no point has he said exactly how much he earns there, it is known that he is doing very well.

Alexander ospina

The model is very popular on the platform for photos and videos with her partner. The subscription to his channel is 12 dollars (50 thousand Colombian pesos).