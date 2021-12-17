Family charges against the Primary Care Plan

Pilar Rodríguez Ledo, first vice president of the SEMG.

Once again, Family doctors are ‘cold’ and ‘worried’ about the new Action Plan for Primary Care that the Ministry of Health has put on the table. “It is the 25th document that we see in recent years and it is ok as a declaration of intent but it is not enough“, as has been stated in statements to Medical Writing Pilar Rodríguez Ledo, first vice president of the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG).

“The Primary care It needs less philosophy and more reality, it is not to waste time, “Rodríguez Ledo stressed after analyzing the provisions set out in the document. In this line, he assures that” Primary needs serious financing but specifying figures, that is, formalizing what percentage of the health expenditure we have and know what has a place and what does not “.

Likewise, Rodríguez Ledo has highlighted the need to “reorganize tasks and decide who is going to do what so that professionals can dedicate ourselves to doing what we can add more value to”. To this he wanted to add another measure: “Do not carry out all those bureaucratic burdens that do not add value and that make us first-rate administrative and so on. we can act as real doctors“.

In relation to this, the vice president claims that “you have to go down to the ground and specify the financing figure and know what percentage will respond to the needs.” In addition, he assures that “it is not only a problem of Primary Care, but of health exhaustion. Therefore, what the specialty needs is a reform of the health system.”

“Paper supports everything but we cannot waste any more time. The situation of the Sanctuary System is pressing to take measures”

To this he wanted to add that “despite being much more complex, we should not organize ourselves by levels of care, but rather do it through another formula that optimizes more and meets the needs of our population.” Rodríguez Ledo stressed the importance of “carrying out an action plan that can be implemented and that can be put into operation tomorrow.”

Improve HR, beyond new hires

The vice president underlines the obligation to have “a Human Resources (HR) policy, regardless of whether we make new hires or carry out oppositions.” Within this framework, he explained that “we not only urgently need HR, but also an organization that allows them to be placed where they are most needed and offer the essential service to the population.”

Finally, Rodríguez Ledo lamented that “I have been working on the system for 32 years and during all that time we talked about the same thing. We are tired and no more time can be lost“A position that, despite the fact that the paper supports everything,” the situation of the Health System is pressing to take measures, “he concluded.