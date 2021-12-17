Eyes on Asteroids: NASA’s new 3D tool to follow asteroids live – El Sol de México

Did you know that thousands of asteroids and dozens of comets are discovered each year? If you are a fan of these objects from space, you should also know that some of them are called near-earth objects (NEO), which follow orbits that pass through the inner solar system.

Daily the number of asteroids increases and for this reason, NASA tracks them carefully in case any of them may represent an impact threat to our planet, however, astronomers are not the only ones who have the possibility to follow their orbits, now you can too! track them in real time! Today we introduce you to the new system that will allow you to view them live and even from your cell phone.

What is Eyes on Asteroids?

Eyes on asteroids is the new real-time 3D visualization tool with which you can explore the asteroids and comets that are approaching the Earth’s orbital neighborhood with just one click.

“We wanted Eyes on Asteroids to be as user-friendly as possible while telling the stories about human exploration of these fascinating objects. Every NEO can be found within the app, as can most of the spacecraft that have visited these objects. “, He said Jason Craig, Technical Producer, Visualization Technology Applications and Development team at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

Eyes on Asteroids was developed with the support of NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office at the agency’s Washington headquarters and JPL’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies.

What do I need to see asteroids in real time?

The only thing you need is your smartphone, tablet or computer with an Internet connection.

The system is based on the web page: eyes.nasa.gov, so you don’t even need to download any special application.

Upon entering the page, you will be able to observe the orbits of each known NEO and you will have access to detailed information about those objects.

How does Eyes on Asteroids work?

The web shows you a space map with all the asteroids and / or comets in real time. With your cursor you can select any of them to see its orbital movements and display the data on it.

In addition, at the top of the screen, on the right side, you will find a series of Menus which are divided into: Learn, Asteroid Watch, and Filters.

Learn: When you click on this section, a series of options will be displayed that will explain the functions of the page in more detail, as well as what an asteroid is, if there is any danger of impact and it will allow you to explore the profiles of many NEO missions.

Asteroid Watch: This section individually displays the next five near asteroid approaches in real time so that you can see in detail their trajectory, as well as their closeness to Earth.

“We were interested in including this feature, as close approaches to asteroids often generate a lot of interest. Headlines often describe these close approaches as ‘dangerously’ close, but with this tool, users will actually see how distant they really are. most of these encounters “Craig pointed out.

Filters: This section will allow you to visualize the different astronomical objects that exist according to your interest. You can choose between: asteroids, comets and other objects. In addition, it allows you to delete the filter that you already used to make way for the next one.

If what you are looking for is an asteroid, comet or a specific space mission, next to the option Filters you will find a magnifying glass.

The magnifying glass is a search engine in which you can put the name of an astronomical object or mission that interests you. The page even displays names of asteroids or comets in case you don’t know what they are called.

Notably, the page receives updates twice a day with the latest data, so when a new object is discovered and its orbit is calculated, it is added almost immediately to the web.

Don’t miss the official Twitter account @AsteroidWatch, where you can read more news and updates on asteroids and comets.

