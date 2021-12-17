Exatlón México: Macky destroys Pato Araujo for his ALLIANCE with Zudikey Rodríguez

The days, the weeks, the months and the controversies inside Exatlón México do not stop. Just in week 18 of the most important reality show at night time in the interior of the country a conflict begins to forge between two of the most important personalities of the competition: Macky González and Patricio, the Pato Araujo.

Member and captain of Las Leyendas, the once professional soccer player has returned to the beaches of the Dominican Republic with the clear intention of showing, both Guardians as Pathfinders, that he is the best athlete that has played in the five seasons of reality and that there is no one who can beat him in competitions.

Related news

Despite this, the love affair he has with Zudikey Rodríguez has meant that, in one way or another, he chooses the reds over the blues each time both teams face each other, a situation that begins to ignite the spirits within the reality show and that, right now, would have already generated certain altercations with the player of the Conquistador group.

Zudikey, responsible for the conflict between Macky and Pato Araujo in Exatlón México

It was tonight that the three teams met again on the balance circuit. Everything was going well in these duels until the Araujo Duck, faithful to the love he feels for his partner, begins to support him by screaming encouragement even when he was facing a member of Las Leyendas, a team of which the ex-rojiblanco is captain.

Pato’s support for Zudikey was so clear that he even dared to say that he would like the Guardians to be able to eliminate an element of the blue team, words that penetrated deep into the feelings of a Macky González who, without hesitation, expressed the next: “What I don’t like is this ‘funny’ alliance with the Reds.”

As expected, the situation escalated to superlative levels and this was present in the world of social networks. Some downplayed the facts and accepted that they would do the same if their partner competed alongside them; However, many others supported Macky and destroyed Araujo for not supporting Las Leyendas.

It should be noted that this It is not the only controversy that Pato Araujo has starred in since his arrival in this fifth season of Exatlón México. Proof of this is precisely that distancing that could be observed in recent games with Zudikey herself, who recently suffered a strong blow in competitions.

Follow El Heraldo Deportes on Google News by CLICKING HERE.

Ac