Esquivel ‘just’ does not agree with the Banxico and the interest rate – El Financiero

After four consecutive meetings to vote against raising the interest rate of Banco de México (Banxico), Deputy Governor Gerardo Esquivel this time he supported an increase … although not of the same magnitude as his peers.

The economist had been in favor of keeping the rate unchanged at the four previous meetings: He had the ‘support’ of the deputy governor in the June and August meetings, but was left alone in the monetary policy decisions of September and November.

At this Thursday’s meeting of the Governing Board, Esquivel gave his vote at an increase of 25 basis points for the rate. However, the rest of the members surprised by supporting a rise of 50 basis points, so the benchmark will fire 2021 at 5.50 percent.

The last time the Banxico rate was on a similar level It was five years ago, in December 2016, when the benchmark was 5.75 percent.

Why did Banxico decide on a 50 basis point hike?

The institution announced a decision not expected by the majority of the market. In its statement, specific that it took into account “the magnitude and diversity of the shocks that have affected inflation, the risk that price formation will be contaminated and the challenges due to the tightening of global monetary and financial conditions”, stressed.

“With this action, the monetary policy stance adjusts to the path required for inflation to converge to its target of 3 percent within the forecast horizon,” he stressed.

The Banxico did not increase its interest rate by 50 basis points since February 9, 2017.

This was the last monetary policy meeting with Alejandro Díaz de León as governor of the Bank of Mexico, a position in which he will be relieved by Victoria Rodríguez Ceja as of January 1, 2022.