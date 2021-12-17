Enjoy the new titles included in the Free Play Days now

There is a football saying that what works is not touched, something that Microsoft strictly complies with. At least as far as its weekly rhythm is concerned, of course. If every Tuesday we have a new wave of Offers with Gold, every Thursday we know the new titles that are added to the Free Plat Days, days in which we can play a series of selected titles for free.

This week we have as a novelty that there will be only two games available, instead of the usual three. But this reduction is supplemented by two large-scale titles.

Kills and sports now available at Free Play Days

The first of them is Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, the penultimate game in the Ubisoft franchise that, as we told you a few days ago, would enjoy a free period on all platforms. The other game is Olympics Game Tokyo 2020, where we can compete to get the gold medal in different Olympic events.

These two games included in this week’s Free Play Days are already available from today, December 16, until next December 19, Sunday.