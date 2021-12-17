Elsa Pataky also has her stunt double as Chris Hemsworth

Son a famous movie couple. Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth. Both of them they roll movies but They have partners who do the riskiest actions. The so-called stuntmen. Although a few weeks ago the Australian actor’s double was discovered, now it is the Spanish actress who ‘presents’ her double through her social networks.

Pataky is filming Interceptor, the movie to star on Netflix about a lieutenant in the US Army who has to save humanity from the attack of 16 nuclear missiles. And since not everyone can be a military man, The actress has required the help of a specialist that she has presented to her fans on his Instagram account.

Her name is Hayley Wright. She is a woman with a similar structure and with the same wardrobe, enough to give the hit in a seen and unseen of a sequence, if not because she is taller … Now … it is not a clone that is said . “My stunt double. This is my super tough stunt double, Hayley Wright. I’m learning a lot from you. And having a lot of fun. What a great time we had!”, is what Pataky writes on his networks.

Her husband’s followers Chris Hemsworth They also know the double action of the protagonist of Thor. Is Bobby holland hanton and, when you work with him, you have toTrain twice a day to widen the muscles, in addition to eat every two and a half hours because the actor “is huge.”