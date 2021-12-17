Dwayne Johnson’s face was filled with doodles

Actor Dwayne Johnson, known artistically as “The Rock,” spoiled his daughter Jasmine on her birthday and gave her a nice message.

It was this morning, December 16, when the movie star famous for his talent and his muscles shared the post. The “Ballers” star even posted a video of her six-year-old girl scribbling on her face.

«Happy birthday Jazzy !! My baby turns six today. Strong, sweet, independent, happy, creative and loving, “he wrote in the caption of the post. You have a wicked sense of humor, I wonder where that is coming from? I am proud of you, I support you and, like your father, I will always be here to guide you through life with my heart and my hands, “he added.

Likewise, the actor assured his little girl that although he cannot be with her on her birthday, he will tuck her in at night.

It is worth noting that the interpreter of “Red Notice” has two other daughters. A 20-year-old named Simone alexandra, product of his first marriage, and another of three years named Tiana Gia.

After four hours of uploading the post, Dwayne Johnson accumulated more than 3 million “likes” and exceeded 20 thousand comments with good wishes for the birthday girl.