Dwayne Johnson laughs at Vin Diesel’s remarks about boosting performances

Almost a month ago, during the Fast & Furious 9 promo – 65%, actor and producer Vin Diesel (Bloodshot – 47%, xXx: Reactivated – 44%) stated that they made the decision to fight Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam, Jumanji: The Next Level – 83%) and create a hostile environment between the two to boost The Rock’s performance. As expected, Diesel’s words caused different reactions and rumors about the relationship between the two celebrities.

However, the most anticipated reaction was that of Johnson himself, about whom rumors circulated that he had told Diesel that he was the one who needed to take acting classes. Despite this, which only remained a rumor, recently, during the promotion of his next film, Jungle Cruise, The Rock acknowledged that the controversial statements of his former partner in Fast and Furious made him laugh (via Collider).

Although Johnson was able to react in a more civilized way, Diesel’s words about creating a hostile work environment should not be taken lightly, since workplace harassment is something that has become relevant in the film industry and, above all, in Hollywood in recent years, so the act of ‘pushing’ performances with fear and abusive behavior should not be romanticized.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter (via Collider) with the co-star of Jungle cruise, Emily Blunt, Johnson quickly laughed off Diesel’s date before hinting that he won’t be returning to a main Fast & Furious movie anytime soon.

I think everyone laughed at that. And I leave it at that. And I have wished them the best. I wish you all the best on Fast 9. And I wish you the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies that you make without me.

The words of The Rock although they could seem relaxed, the reality is that they make it clear that he has no intention of working with Diesel again and it must be difficult to deal with someone who says that ‘I would do anything to get performances in whatever producing ‘, which proved to have no limits.

Johnson and Diesel shared credits for a long season, after The Rock played Luke Hobbs in Fast & Furious 5in Control – 78%, Fast and Furious 6 – 69%, Fast and Furious 7 – 79% and Fast & Furious 8 – 67%. In recent months, the actors have starred in one of the most popular showdowns in Hollywood, so for many it will be interesting to see if they work together again at some point.

