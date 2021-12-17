Dwayne Johnson announced the end of the filming of Black Adam: “The most difficult mission of my entire career physically and mentally”

Although the film is about a year away from hitting theaters, Black adam he has already finished his filming. After previewing various aspects of the work on the film, Dwayne Johnson himself announced last Friday that the main shooting of his new film is now ready.

“That’s a close on Black Adam. An incredible trip. The most difficult mission of my entire career physically and mentally. It is worth every second. An unlimited thanks to the more than 1,000 members of my team, actors and the director, Jaume Collet-Serra ”, the actor wrote on Twitter before reiterating that “The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is changing.”

Johnson supplemented his words with a video shot on the last day of the main shoot that he originally shared via Instagram. In that video, the actor carries out a raffle for the team that worked on the film, but perhaps the most striking thing is that in the description of the original publication “La Roca” he pointed to the long path he undertook to make Black Adam.

“I knew many years ago that the opportunity for me to do Black Adam would be a unique event in my career,” sentenced the actor.

In addition to Johnson in the title role, Black adam will feature Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, among others. Currently the premiere of Black adam It is set for July 2022.