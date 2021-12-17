Don’t buy an HDMI 2.1 monitor or TV without reading the fine print

Image : Wes Davis / Gizmodo

As with USB ports, SD ports, and more, not all HDMI inputs are the same, and whether or not using the right one could have an immediate effect on things like image quality, frame rate, and latency.

If knowing what version of HDMI we had in hand It was no longer a tedious enough task, we now know that the latest HDMI 2.1 standard, well, not that it is very standardized. An investigation of TFTCentral It revealed that the TV or monitor you buy with “HDMI 2.1” may not support any of its latest features.

From TFTCentral they began to suspect about this theme when they saw that a Xiaomi monitor with support for HDMI 2.1 only reached the specifications of HDMI 2.0. Instead of 4K resolution, the panel was limited to 1080p. And the worst thing is that, technically, Xiaomi had not done nothing bad. It all boils down to a semantic issue and some shady criteria (and hostile to the consumer) established by the body that administers HDMI licenses.

In this case, Xiaomi complied with the legal requirements by introducing this little note at the end of the device terms and conditions: “Due to the subdivision of the HDMI certification standards, HDMI 2.1 is divided into TMDS (where the bandwidth is equivalent to original HDMI 2.0 and FRL protocols). The HDMI 2.1 interface of this product supports the TMDS protocol, the maximum supported resolution is 1920 × 1080 and the maximum refresh rate is 240Hz ”.

We’re getting into some technical stuff, but in short, HDMI 2.0 is a subset of HDMI 2.1, which means its specifications are within this new standard. The standards regulator even said it would no longer certify under the HDMI 2.0 moniker, telling TFTCentral that HDMI 2.0 “no longer exists” and that the features and capabilities of HDMI 2.1 are optional. As long as a monitor supports one of the newer standards, it can be considered as HDMI 2.1.

Unsurprisingly, HDMI 2.1 consists of many standards, so TV and monitor manufacturers could, in theory, take the simplest specification and add it to their (previous) HDMI 2.0 ports in order to mark what they have. HDMI 2.1 certification.

The HDMI regulatory body even confirmed to The Verge that what Xiaomi was doing was perfectly legal and that we depend on manufacturers to be honest when talking about their products. The problem is that they rarely are.

History tells us that even the biggest names are always looking for a way to use these bombastic terms to sell their products. We have seen mobile phone operators use 4G and 5G pseudo labels, television brands sell devices with HD compatibility but without being able to display them at that resolution, since Monitors from well-known brands that claim to have HDR even though they are not compatible with the official standard.

It’s a frustrating scenario for consumers, who should theoretically be the ones prioritized here. Seeing the HDMI 2.1 sticker in a TV’s specs doesn’t necessarily mean it can support resolutions up to 10K, 48Gbps bandwidth, or dynamic HDR. And although these were always only theoretical characteristics, we had incorrectly assumed the existence of a minimum scale in which we could feel comfortable. Now, this minimum includes the HDMI 2.0 specifications and could imply that you buy a device with a maximum resolution from 1080p for example .

HDMI 2.1 is the trending feature lately due to functions that enables on the latest consoles and PCs generation, among which stands out the ability to play games at 4K and 120Hz. Many of its benefits will be lost if your device does not bill with the appropriate port or with a cable High speed HDMI. So remember: always read the fine print.