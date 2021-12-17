Donald Parham suffered horrifying concussion after hit to the head

Donald parham of the Los Angeles Chargers, was stable and was undergoing analysis for a head injury, after a blow that apparently left him unconscious and forced him to leave Thursday’s match against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Parham reached to touch with his hands a five-yard pass that he threw Justin herbert to the end zone, in fourth and goal. However, he released the ball when his neck hit the ground.

A close-up made by one of the television broadcast cameras showed the player with his eyes closed and his mouth open. A colleague tried briefly to move Parham’s left arm, but noticed that the limb was stiff and flexed.

Kinesiologists and medical staff removed the mask from Parham’s helmet and placed him on a stretcher. The 24-year-old’s arms were shaking as he was removed in a cart, to gestures of obvious concern from the players of both teams.

Parham, in his second year with Los Angeles, was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he underwent various tests, including imaging tests.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: NFL: URBAN MEYER WAS DISMISSED AS COACH OF THE JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS