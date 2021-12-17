Doctoralia is positioned as a leading company in medicine in Mexico during 2021

2021 has represented an important challenge, clearly in terms of health, but also in business, this year has been positive for Doctoralia. The leading platform that connects health professionals with patients and also provides the most robust and complete management software for clinics and hospital centers, since during it it managed to consolidate its growth in Mexico by incorporating new tools to its portfolio of solutions.

It should be noted that in 2021, Doctoralia celebrated four years of physical operations in Mexico. Time in which it has managed to position itself as the technological platform, leader in the health and innovation segment in our country.

In this 2021, it has framed an important series of milestones and achievements for the company such as:

It is currently one of the most visited portals in Mexico with more than 8.5 million visits per month.

Since the launch of the online consultation tool (March 2020), more than 900 thousand online appointments have been booked on the platform.

Its new application managed to position itself in the top 5 of applications in the country in the medicine category. This when being downloaded by more than 200 thousand people.

Throughout its trajectory in the national territory, the number of professionals registered on the platform has increased by 200%. Achieving in 2021 more than 190 thousand health specialists.

In 2021, he also announced Adrián Alcántara as the new general director of Doctoralia for Mexico. This after 2 years of serving as COO of the company.

The appointment of Adrián Alcántara seeks to continue with the business strategy and the consolidation of Doctoralia as one of the most important players in the sector in the region.

As part of its expansion actions, Docplanner, the parent company of Doctoralia, acquired Jameda, a leading digital health company in Germany.

In the future, the company plans to maintain a growth rate of more than 50% annually in the next five years and plans to hire more than 100 people during 2022.

Digital solutions

One of the main objectives of the company is to strengthen its services, which is why it has integrated various solutions that help health professionals, clinics, hospitals and laboratories: Doctoralia Phone, a smart phone system that helps clinics manage calls efficiently through data analysis. Online Agenda for Clinics, software focused on managing appointments in an efficient and organized manner, reducing absenteeism from appointments by up to 65%. Presence 360, a service that allows you to increase your presence on social networks with specialized content and online scheduling from any channel. TuoTempo, management software that includes tools such as marketing campaigns, appointment and survey reminders, data analysis.



Actions for the benefit of health professionals

It awarded more than 200 scholarships to specialists in the areas of gynecology, pediatrics, cardiology, otorhinolaryngology and cosmetic surgery, with the aim of promoting their academic training.

He announced the 571 professionals nominated for the eighth edition of the Doctoralia Awards 2021, an award that recognizes the trajectory of the health professionals best valued on the platform.

The above are just some examples of the strategy that Doctoralia is following, led by Adrián Alcántara. Without a doubt, 2022 promises to be a year of great news in the healthcare industry. And it will surely have Doctoralia as an important promoter of them.

