Diego Valdés becomes the most expensive in America, how much did they pay for him?





THIS ONLINE

PHOTO: Courtesy | @America club

After several days of speculation about the possible arrival of Diego Valdés to America, the transfer of the Chilean footballer to Coapa was finally made official.

WE RECOMMEND: Is Roger Martínez leaving America? A big one goes with everything for him

The cost of the transfer was not made public; However, the medium called ‘La Tercera’ reported that the cost of the South American footballer was between 10 and 11 million euros, which makes him the most expensive footballer that has cost the Azulcrema club, above figures who scored time in the institution.

Diego Valdes comes from Santos Laguna with the hope that he can contribute his quality in the offensive zone, not only in the creation of plays, but also in stepping on the area and scoring with the Eagles, something he did excellently with the Warriors and before in Monarcas Morelia.

The signing of the Chilean midfielder surpasses the two most expensive players in the history of the America, that just came from Santos Laguna. For Christian Benitez, Ecuadorian soccer player, and Darwin Quintero, Colombian player, 10 million dollars were paid, approximately two million less than with Valdés.

WHAT ARE THE MOST CHARGING IN THE HISTORY OF AMERICA?

Christian Benítez and Darwin Quintero 10 million dollars

As mentioned, the Ecuadorian and Colombian attackers were the most expensive for the Azulcrema directive until 2021. America greatly enjoyed the two attackers in the Liga MX, until they were both sold. Benítez to Arab soccer, where he unfortunately lost his life, while Quintero took flight to MLS.

Roger Martínez $ 9 million

The Colombian footballer is currently still part of the Eagles. At the time, the America paid an amount of nine million dollars to Villarreal of Spain.

Federico Insúa $ 7.5 million

The famous ‘Pocho’ It was one of the biggest disappointments for Azulcremas fans. Borussia Mönchengladbach He sold the Argentine player, who could not shine and left the team with more pain than glory.

Nicolás Castillo $ 7 million

Nicolas Castillo left from Pumas to Benfica for seven million dollars and six months after leaving Mexico, the America he sought out the Chilean forward paying the same amount that was paid to the UNAM club. Nico came as a promise of a killer that the Eagles, but he was never able to do so and they recently terminated his contract for not being able to have a regularity due to injuries and health problems.

Claudio López and Salvador Cabañas 5 million dollars

Although such an extravagant amount was not paid, the Louse and the Marshal they did a lot with the azulcrema team. The two players shone and paid more than everything that was paid in their day for them, so Americanism remembers them fondly.

Receive via WhatsApp all our sports news, send the word ALTA in this link

🔊Listen to our podcast🔊