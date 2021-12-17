Diego Lainez’s goal allows Betis to breathe in the Copa del Rey

The Mexican forward scored a beautiful goal in the second overtime that allowed the Verdiblanco team to lead the victory against Talavera de la Reina

TOLEDO – Betis qualified for the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey with large doses of suffering, by beating a lower-ranking team such as Talavera de la Reina before whom he could only breathe in the last moments of overtime, when the Mexican Diego lainez and Sergio Canales definitely unbalanced the match.

The Talavera team posed huge problems for the men of Manuel Pellegrini, so much so that in addition to going ahead on the scoreboard they had clear chances to give the verdiblancos a real displeasure, who had to use the class of the Mexican left-handed Diego lainez and a brilliant action by Borja Iglesias culminated with an empty goal by Canales to end the victory.

Diego Lainez led Betis to victory in the Copa del Rey. Getty Images

The tremendous illusion of the ‘ceramic’ team found the entry endorsement thanks to a penalty by Joel Robles on David Añón that was transformed by the local captain, Góngora. It was minute 7 and Betis he verified that the game, as he expected, was not going to be a walk.

However, the connection between the skilled Rodri and Borja Iglesias allowed him to equalize just before the quarter of an hour (min.14), but the tie did not deter the Talavera de la Reina, who repeatedly approached Joel with danger.

Another penalty (m.61) allowed Joaquín Sánchez, who would later come out applauded by the crowd that packed the stadium, to complete the comeback, although Víctor Cea’s pupils surrendered, they maintained the momentum until Perales, on the horn, commanded the meeting to the extension before the delirium of the fans.

The Betis He can not believe it. He must continue to suffer. He did so, because Talavera put him in more than a bind until, in the final bars, Diego lainez a beautiful shot was invented placed to the opposite post and began to decant the party. Borja Iglesias still had time to make a beautiful individual play on the goal line and give Canales to put the icing on the cake.

Could the team breathe Pellegrini finally, while Talavera did not find the prize for his magnificent match, from which, however, he comes out with his head held high.