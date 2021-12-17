design, features, price and release date

The iPhone 14s, or the iPhones of 2022, claim to be Apple’s next flagship range of phones. They will complement the iPhone SE 3, and will seek to introduce striking novelties in a market in which it seems that there are no more shocking revolutions in smartphones. We are going to collect everything we know about the iPhone 14 in one place to have all the information accessible.

What design will the iPhone 14 have?





We know very little about the appearance of the iPhone 14, but the first renders indicate that they would finally eliminate the notch from your screen thanks to the fact that Apple would have found a way to hide the sensors necessary for Face ID under the pixels of its screen.

These phones would also stop having a bulge for their cameras: we would once again have a completely flat back that will delight those of us who suffer from OCD seeing how the phone “dance” when we put it on the table. The detail that is not yet known is whether this change implies that the iPhone 14 will be thicker or the cameras will be thinner. Perhaps the advancements of periscope lenses mentioned in the rumors allow for the latter.

On colors, it is still too early to have concrete information. What does circulate among the rumors is that at least one of those models may have titanium finishes, a very light and very resistant material.

What sizes will the iPhone 14 range have?





For the first time in a long time, rumors say that Apple will modify the models of the iPhone. We would have large screen models (6.7 inches) both ‘Pro’ and ‘No Pro’in addition to the standard 6.1-inch models. The mini model disappears, possibly because the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini have not had the level of sales to which Apple aspired.

On whether we would have a folding model, at the moment there is no information that corroborates it beyond patents and other clues that Apple is developing the technology for it. But the safest thing is that it will not arrive with the iPhone 14 if not later. In fact, it could arrive earlier on an iPad and not on an iPhone.

What features will the iPhone 14 have?





Although there are no rumors that describe it, it is obvious to bet on a new chip in the iPhone 14 that exceeds the power of the A15 present in the iPhone 13. We can tentatively baptize them as ‘A16’, and possibly they would be the first Apple chips with 3nm technology from TSMC. That means they will be able to offer more performance and consume less energy.

The latest rumors also suggest that we will have 8 GB of RAM in the iPhone 14 Pro, 2 GB more than the iPhone 13 Pro; and one of the lenses will be 48 MP to be able to record video in 8K quality. So far Apple has not offered that recording quality in any of its products. In terms of storage, it is rumored that the most expensive models can reach 2 TB.

About the battery there are no rumors, but it is expected that we will see at least the same that we have in the current iPhone 13. There is no information on connectivity either: as the months go by we will have clues about whether we jump from the Lightning connector to the USB-C or we even see a model without ports that is charged exclusively by induction.

When will the iPhone 14 be available?

Most likely, Apple will announce the iPhone 14 at an event in late summer 2022, in the typical keynote early or mid-September. The launch, if the component crisis and logistical problems allow it, would be at the end of the same month. If there are delays that launch could be in October.

What price will the iPhone 14 have?

The prices of the iPhone 14 they should be very similar to the ones we have right now In the range of the iPhone 13: 909 euros of base price for the 6.1-inch model and 1,259 euros for the base model of the Pro Max. The question will remain of what price we can see for the 6.7-inch non-Pro-Max model, which could circulate between 999 and 1,099 euros. Keep in mind that all of this is still speculation, not based on leaks of any kind.