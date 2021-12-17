Day of terror for Aeroméxico: shares plummeted 52.3%

Grupo Aeroméxico’s shares lost three-quarters of their value during the day on Thursday, after the Mexican airline revealed that a third party would initiate the procedures to carry out a public offer for the acquisition of securities (OPA).

At the close of activities the shares stabilized at 1.79 pesos, registering a loss of 52.3 percent.

The offer would be made at 1 cent of the Mexican peso for each of the group’s outstanding papers -which since last year has been at a restructuring process-, giving existing shareholders the option to withdraw before capitalizing their liabilities.

Delta Air Lines, the main shareholder of the company, will be out of the transaction, said Grupo Aeroméxico in a statement, in which it did not give details about the interested external company.

The maximum number of shares to be acquired is expected to be 331 million 480 thousand 713, or 49% of the capital before the effects of dilution (decrease in the theoretical value of the outstanding shares of a company) that entail the implementation of the plan restructuring, explained the Mexican company.

Following the announcement, the titles of Aeroméxico Group, which in the previous day reached a price above 4 pesos, plummeted 75.61% in the Mexican stock market to a record low of 90 cents.

“Always in purchasing processes, exit, any issue, administration or management can represent uncertainty for the investor and more when some financial elements are compromised “, said Carlos Hernández, senior analyst at Masari Casa de Bolsa.

Last week, the company reported, a bankruptcy court in the United States approved the disclosure of a plan for its reorganization, as well as its subsidiaries.

According to a document presented by Aeroméxico Before the Mexican Stock Exchange explaining the public acquisition offer, the offer would begin prior to the general shareholders’ meeting, pending call, “where it is expected that various corporate actions necessary to implement and give effect to the Plan will be approved, which will include, among other resolutions to be submitted to the decision of the shareholders, a capital increase and the capitalization of liabilities and new capital contributions ”.

“The offer would be liquidated and consummated after the date of celebration of the Shareholders’ Meeting ”, says the document.

“In such a way that the shareholders who maintain ownership of the future shares representing Aeroméxico’s capital stock, after the effective date of the Plan and the consequent dilution of the Company’s current capital stock, have certainty of their shareholding expected in accordance with the terms of the Plan ”, he added.

The airline specified that among the new shareholders will be the group of strategic Mexican shareholders with 4.10%, Apollo with 22.38% and Delta Airlines with 20.00% and the rest distributed among all new investors and creditors who capitalize their recognized credits in shares representing the future capital stock of Aeroméxico.