David Medrano keeps whiskey until Atlas is champion

David medrano renew your faith in him Atlas with a new bottle of whiskey that will be opened when he returns to lift the league title, a fact that the chronicler of Aztec TV on their social networks.

Don Deivid, as his teammates call him and who narrated the championship goal, shared the image of a Ballantines whiskey that It will be kept until the Foxes repeat the feat, as happened with a bottle that remained closed for 67 years and was uncovered after the 2021 Apertura championship.

The liquor bottle was given away by Victor Flores Cosío, president of the three Atlas Clubs, on a visit he made this Friday to the radio program headed by Medrano in the city of Guadalajara.

“Property of David Medrano Félix to uncover until Team Atlas wins another First Division championship. It was given in 2021 by the president of Atlas Clubes, Víctor Flores Cosío “, you can read on the label that was superimposed.

This is how the old bottle was opened

Last December 13, at an event headed by Miguel Ángel Fong González, President of the Board of Directors of Atlas, as well as important figures of the institution, it was how the bottle was opened.

Miguel Ángel Fong was in charge of uncovering it and serving the first drink, a moment that went down in history within the club’s facilities as they had been waiting for it for 67 years.