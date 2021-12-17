Dave Bautista opens up about making a movie with John Cena and Dwayne Johnson

The world of cinema has proven to be the most complicated, and also an escape route for wrestling legends such as Dwayne Johnson, who has surprised, and much, in his role as an actor. However, he is not the only fighter who has made it to the big screen.

This July 2 will take place the highly anticipated premiere of ‘Fast & Furious 9’, with a capital surprise, the entrance of John Cena to the saga, or what is the same, the second star of the Wwe to participate in a ‘Fast & Furious’ movie.

To them we must add Dave Bautista, the other great wrestling star who has gone to the movies, and who has had great roles, such as his portrayal of Drax in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’. And it is that this has made many WWE fans wonder why the three of them do not participate together in a movie, to which the latter has responded through their social networks.

Bautista rules out working with John Cena and the Rock

Dave Bautista has been asked if he would ever make a movie with John Cena and Dwayne Johnson, to which he has responded: “I’m not well!”, discarding any idea of ​​coinciding with his former partners in wrestling.

It is not the first time that he has refused this possibility, because in 2019, Twitter also proposed to him to join an idea of ​​a spin-off of ‘Fast & Furious’ together with the other ex-wrestlers, to which he replied: “Thank you for your kindness # I prefer to make good movies”.

Think The Rock is not an actor

In an interview with JoBlo, Bautista also pointed out that he does consider himself as an actor, while The Rock, no. “The Rock is a perfect example of someone using that strength, so I wanted to go against that line and make everything much smaller, very subtle. I want that to be what separates us. I never wanted to be that guy, but you know what he’s like as a character“, he pointed then.

“For me, he feels very professional in wrestling. I don’t want to be that guy. I want to be an actor. I want to act, I want people to judge me for my acting, my subtlety. I don’t want to be a great action hero who just says cool things and kills a lot of people and gets the girl, “he added.