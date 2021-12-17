Cruz Azul returns to the charge for Joaquín Montecinos

Abigail parra

On the table Blue Cross they continue working to have everyone as soon as possible the reinforcements of the Clausura 2022, the goal is to be with a full team on January 1.

It is so once closed Cristian Tabó, from Puebla, and in negotiations with Atlético San Luis by Unai Bilbao; in addition to the talks with Chivas for Alejandro mayorga Y Uriel antuna in an exchange for Roberto Alvarado, the cement directive returns to the load with Joaquin Montecinos.

The Chilean player is of interest to machine And while he’s on vacation the talks are generated with your representation agency, one already well known for Alvaro Davila (sports president) and Hector Lara (sports director).

Montecinos is from the new and promising Chilean generation, even he is a national team. His current team is the Audax Italiano.

Why is interest reactivated?

It should be noted that in the beginning, the celestial interest had been paused analyzing other options, but this half week has been fundamental to reactivate the negotiations that also depend on the issue with Bilbao, because the central could be one of the most expensive hires for machine in this winter, so the rest must be distributed in the best way to stay within the allocated budget.