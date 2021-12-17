CRITICS. A surprising Spider-Man, a virtuous Guillermo del Toro and more movie premieres

The final stage of 2021 comes back to life with the national premiere of several proposals that arouse interest both for their commercial appeal and for the probability that they will be inserted in the Oscar discussion due to their artistic merits.

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

Director: Jon watts

Distribution: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch

Gender: Action / Superheroes

It is especially difficult to talk about a film like this when you must avoid at all costs falling into ‘spoilers’ that will be irretrievably revealed once the film is in theaters (that is, tomorrow afternoon, at least in the United States) , but that in this particular case can especially affect viewing, despite being inserted in one way or another in the list of rumors that have been circulating on the networks about the same production.

What I can say openly is that, during the premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” to which I attended, stuck in a room full of men and women wearing costumes alluding to the Marvel universe (MCU, if you insist) , I found myself surrounded by an ecstatic audience that applauded many times, laughed sincerely at every joke in history and even cried perceptibly, which leads me to imagine that this is the perfect film for fans of the same production house and, Above all, for fans of the character that some of us initially knew as Spider-Man.

Interestingly, despite the fact that I consider myself one of them (well, I don’t know if I qualify as a fan, but it is definitely my favorite superhero), the first two films with Tom Holland in front did not convince me at all, mainly due to his heightened comic leanings and his alterations from original mythology; in any case, I still prefer the saga with Tobey Maguire.

But I did not dislike them either, and this new installment, which uses the multiverse (a resource whose use is supposedly justified by its previous presence in the comics, but which can be seen by its detractors as an easy excuse to attract readers / viewers of different generations) in order to bring back numerous characters from other incarnations under the interpretation of the same actors who assumed them at the time, it has absolutely entertaining and even hilarious scenes, several outstanding performances, references to 19 years of cinematographic history that will be immensely enjoyed by connoisseurs (because this is not meant for the uninitiated) and a fresh and refreshing look at the supervillain phenomenon.

NIGHTMARE ALLEY

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Distribution: Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette

Gender: Thriller / Drama

At this point, it is difficult to imagine that Guillermo del Toro could once again offer something as original and breathtaking as Pan’s Labyrinth (2006), which continues to be his supreme creation. But, at least as far as I am concerned, the Mexican filmmaker has never disappointed, and his new film, “Nightmare Alley” (available in theaters tonight), is not only a truly impressive work, but also a very impressive film. Better than could have been expected as it is the second big-screen adaptation of a novel that, when made into a movie in 1947, brought to life what many still regard as a jewel of film noir.

Despite being free of the kind-hearted monstrous creatures that have characterized Del Toro’s stories of his own authorship, the present film (whose screenplay was written by himself and his current wife, Kim Morgan) is never out of step with his style. usual when starting in a supposedly realistic environment but with fantastic overtones (a picturesque traveling carnival), incurring outbursts of violence from time to time where there is no lack of ‘gore’ and constantly placing ourselves before moral dilemmas experienced by characters in unusual situations, such as the case of Stanton “Stan” Carlisle (Bradley Cooper), an apparently unscrupulous man with a dark past who begins to develop a successful career as a psychic after taking advantage of the teachings of those who preceded him in the same profession in a not always honest way.

Without ever reaching a great intellectual complexity, the story introduces us to several interesting characters (starting with Carlisle, who is magnificently played by Cooper, and continuing by that of the psychologist Lilith Ritter, in the hands of a wonderful Cate Blanchett), it has a cast of true luxury and, of course, it comes served to us in a luxurious visual packaging that must be appreciated on the largest screen available.

THE TENDER BAR

Director: George Clooney

Distribution: Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Daniel Ranieri

Gender: Biographical drama

Without being the great movie that it pretends to be, “The Tender Bar”, which opens this Friday in a limited way and can be

watch on Amazon Prime Video from January 7, it is a simple, emotional and direct work that, in the midst of its shortcomings, can be enjoyed without problems due to the professionalism of all those involved, including one of its protagonists, Ben Affleck, and director George Clooney, who is still known worldwide as an actor but who, with this film, has already made eight feature films in the main command post.

Based on a memoir written by well-known journalist and novelist JR Moehringer, Clooney takes us to Long Island in the early ’70s in order to tell the story of a boy (later a teenager) whose alcoholic and abusive father (played by Max Martini) does not appear practically on the map, and that due to financial shortages he is forced to move with his mother (Lily Rabe) to his grandfather’s house (Christopher Lloyd), where he develops a very close relationship with his uncle (Affleck ), who serves customers in a popular bar.

Despite the fact that the story does not seem to have anything particularly relevant to say (the personal process that led Moehringer to become a writer is not shown, for example, although the acquisition of the trade is a supposedly central point), Affleck fully convinces with his charisma and his acting. It’s that sense, it’s a shame that JR’s character is so nondescript, especially since he has three interpreters at different stages of his life (Tye Sheridan, Daniel Ranieri and Ron Livingston).

THE NOVICE

Director: Lauren hadaway

Distribution: Isabelle Fuhrman, Amy Forsyth, Dilone

Gender: Drama / Thriller

Stories of hard-working young men who dedicate themselves body and soul to athletic feats abound in American cinema, driven by that inspirational character that is so commercially viable. “The Novice” tells a story that could have easily gone that way; But instead of doing it, this fierce independent proposal – which is already among the best that American cinema has given us on this calendar – shows the extremes to which people can go who submit to that permanent sense of imposed competitiveness in that kind of trade.

Here, Alex (Isabelle Fuhrman, from “Orphan”) is a ‘queer’ college student who has decided to be the best member of the local rowing team and who, for that reason, is subjected to all kinds of demands not only at the time of competitions and through a boat training that pushes to its limits, but also during the previous activities with machines that are required to achieve the necessary strength.

As things get complicated, Alex suffers more and more hardships – both physical and psychological – and withdraws emotionally from those around her, thereby shaping an impressive character evolution that reveals Fuhrman’s enormous histrionic abilities in the process. while gradually introducing us to the most vibrant terrain of the ‘thriller’. And the matter does not stop there, because we are also in front of a sensitive film -and very well filmed by the director and debut screenwriter Lauren Hadaway- that allows us to meet an intelligent girl who, in the few free moments and relaxation that is allowed, is inquisitive and charming.

THE HAND OF GOD

Director: Paolo Sorrentino

Distribution: Filippo Scotti, Toni Servillo, Teresa Saponangelo

Gender: Drama

It is no coincidence that this film, which is one of the best of the year worldwide, which can already be seen on Netflix and which is Italy’s bet for the category of Best International Oscar Film, bears not only the same name as a 2006 biographical film about Diego Armando Maradona that can be seen on Amazon Prime (at least in part, because that added the idol’s last name at the beginning), but also the expression with which the player himself is distinguished to this day due to his ‘miraculous’ goal against England during the 1986 World Cup.

And it is that the most recent film by the great director Paolo Sorrentino (“The Great Beauty”) has a lot to do with the aforementioned, since although it takes place within a Neapolitan family of the ’80s to explore the maturation stage of a young man named Fabietto (Filippo Scotti), shows how much the now deceased soccer star was admired there, who played in the local team and gave him some of the best glories in his history.

“The Hand of God” is based on real experiences in Sorrentino’s life, but far from being a conventional title and devoid of much enthusiasm (as is generally speaking “The Tender Bar”, which we discussed above), it is a proposal overflowing with vitality -in accordance with the spirit of its characters, almost all of them striking and exuberant-, of irreverence and dazzling visual compositions in which the abundant initial humor is blurred in a way that is as irremediable as it is natural after a tragedy of life real that gives an unusual depth to the narrative, to which are also incorporated references to the world of cinema that speak of the artistic education of its outstanding protagonist and author.