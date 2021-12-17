Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez reveal the sex of their twins

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are expecting a twin, it is a girl and a boy.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez announced this Thursday through social networks the sex of the pair of twins who are waiting.

Through Instagram they published a video where their other four children: Cristiano Jr., Alana Martina, Eva María and Mateo They revealed that it was a girl and a boy.

“Where life begins and love never ends”, was what they wrote in the publication that has more than eight million reproductions.

At the bottom of the clip, the voice of Georgina is heard, who makes the count for the minors to burst the balloons that were part of the moment of the revelation of the sex of the twins that the couple is waiting for.

In the same way, the Christmas environment in which the little ones are can be appreciated, who revealed through pink and blue papers that a girl and a boy will come to the family.

With this news it is announced that the couple will now have three boys and three girls at home

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez revealed in October that they were expecting twins

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez They will become parents again and through social networks they announced in October that they were expecting twins.

Both published on their respective Instagram accounts two photographs where they told their followers this news.

“Delighted to announce that we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love, we are eager to meet you “, was what they wrote.

In the first image, the couple appears holding the snapshots of both ultrasounds and in the second, the four children that the player already has appear, making a “number two” with their hand.

Georgina and Cristiano are the parents of Alana Martina, their little daughter who was born in 2017 and is currently four years old.

The children that the player previously had are: Cristiano Jr, born in 2010, Eva and Mateo who were born in 2017.