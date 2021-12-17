Conacyt opens a call to study a medical specialty in Cuba

The Institute of Health for Wellbeing (Insabi) invites the health professionals who have been selected in the XLV National Examination of Aspiring Medical Residences (ENARM) who have an interest in a medical specialty in Cuba to participate in the Call for Conacyt Scholarships-Medical Specialties in Cuba 2021-2022, second period, which was opened by the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt).

The convocation has the purpose of increasing capacities in specific and priority fields of the Health from Mexico and includes medical specialties lasting three years, such as: Pathology, Hygiene and Epidemiology, Intensive and Emergency Medicine, Ophthalmology, and Clinical Pathology (Clinical Laboratory).

The specialties of General Surgery, Medical Genetics, Geriatrics, Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine, Internal Medicine, Pulmonology, Psychiatry, and Traumatology and Orthopedics are also part of the offer and have a duration of four years.

To apply for this call, it is necessary that the candidates have a degree, Medical certificate and that they have been selected in the ENARM XLV.

The reception of applications began on Monday, December 6 and will conclude next Friday, December 17, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Central Mexico time.

The application evaluation period will be between Tuesday December 28 and Wednesday January 5, 2022. The results will be published on Thursday, January 6, 2022 on the Conacyt website.

Economical support

Conacyt will offer financial support to health professionals of Mexican nationality selected in this program through a monthly economic stimulus, according to the authorized tabulator, as well as complementary support for the payment of tuition and medical insurance.

Program conditions

The selected health professionals must maintain their satisfactory academic results and performance, in accordance with the criteria established in the Scholarship Assignment Agreement (CAB) and the Scholarship Guide, in article 19, section V of the Conacyt Scholarship Regulations. .

What’s more, The selected scholarship recipients must fulfill the commitment that, upon completing their study programs, they return to the country to rejoin the institutions and hospital services, contributing to the development and well-being of Mexico.

The bases and the complete details of the call can be consulted at the following link: https://bit.ly/3ywqAqx.

For more information, you can send an email to becasext@conacyt.mx from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

FS